BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD On EDDIE VAN HALEN: 'A Guy Like That Doesn't Come Around Except Once A Century'

BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd has commented on the passing of Eddie Van Halen, who died on October 6 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.
Speaking to Ned of the Waterloo, Iowa radio station Rock 108, Todd stated about the legendary VAN HALEN guitarist (hear audio below): "What an extraordinary talent. A guy like that doesn't come around except once a century, once a decade, or however you wanna say it. Guys like that are extraordinary. He innovated so many things with the guitar. And [he was] just an amazing, amazing force.
"It's very sad. I had no idea he was battling that for a while. He kind of did it real quietly, and it was really abrupt.
"So, very sad. But we've all gotta go at some point, and he had a really good run. That being said, he had an amazing life and has influenced a lot of people."
Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.
The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.
VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.
Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.
