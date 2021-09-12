BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD On COVID-19 Vaccine: 'I Hope That Everybody Would Just Get It For The Greater Good'

In a brand new interview witht the "TODDCast Podcast", BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd spoke about the growing acceptance of so-called vaccine passports among a once-hesitant U.S. public and of increased calls for their mandated use across the concert industry.

"Man, when I got my opportunity to get one, I jumped on it," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I don't hold anybody to what they've gotta do. I hope that everybody would just get it for the greater good and not think of just themselves, so that we could get through this and get to the other side and make it a little more manageable. But I do understand that people do have medical issues and whatnot — they're dealing with a lot of stuff. And that being said, what are you gonna do?"

Todd, who will celebrate his 27th year of sobriety in November, recently told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he became a certified phlebotomist during the lockdown. Asked about the steps that are involved in getting certified in phlebotomy, which is the drawing of blood by venipuncture for transfusion, diagnostic testing or experimental procedures, Josh said: "I went to a two-week program where you stick and you get stuck a lot by students. And then you've gotta take a national exam, and I did that as well, and I passed that. And then you get out in the field and do your thing. And that's what I did for, like I said, four months out in downtown L.A.; I worked at a COVID clinic. And it was interesting.

"I've always been a worker — I've worked since I was 13 — so not working is not good for me," he explained. "And I always became interested in it. I always go to Quest Diagnostics. I get my bloodwork annually there, because the best phlebotomists are there. I remember this one big, tall tattoed dude came out and drew my blood one time, and I literally didn't even feel it; he was so good. And we started chatting, and I just became interested in it — a long time ago, way before the pandemic. And then I was just, like, 'I'm gonna go learn this. I'm gonna learn it.' And so I did it."

A vaccine passport is a physical or digital document that displays whether someone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Critics say that such passports are a violation of privacy and an example of government overreach. Meanwhile, supporters point out that federal immigration law already requires that immigrants provide proof of vaccination status for several diseases.

There's plenty of precedent for having to show proof of vaccination whether for work or travel. For a century, nearly every school in the U.S. has been requiring proof of vaccinations for students to enroll. Dozens of countries across the globe require a "Yellow Fever Card" to enter their borders.

Proponents of vaccine passports, including several high-profile heavy metal musicians, have touted them as one of the most effective ways to reopen the nation's economy in a safe manner.

A number of hard rock and heavy metal artists have canceled shows or whole tours as the concert industry is rethinking its approach to live shows while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading nationwide.

Last month, Live Nation Entertainment, one of the country's largest concert and ticketing companies, announced that it will require all artists and concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting in early October.

Live Nation's announcement came one day after AEG Presents said that it will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theaters and festivals. The decision was made on the heels of the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the delta variant spreads throughout the United States.

BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Hellbound", was released in June via Round Hill Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Warpaint" was recorded last fall in Nashville, Tennessee with producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

