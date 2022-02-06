BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD: 'I Can't Stand Getting Tattooed'

In a new interview with Alicia Atout, BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd was asked about his first-ever tattoo, which he got years ago on his left forearm. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was a really bad decision. It's here [points to above his left wrist] but I got it covered up. I was really drunk and I was in a tattoo parlor and I picked it off the wall. It was Betty Boop. It was just a stupid, fun tattoo. I was with my friends and got it, and it was a bad choice. I woke up in the morning and I was, like, 'Fuck, man.' And I got it covered up when I got serious about tattooing. And that was that. But I think everybody who's heavily tattooed has one of those stories, for sure."

Todd also spoke about the fact that his body is a flesh canvas for tattoo art, which is continuously being added. Asked if there is any other tattoo he would like to get done still, Josh said: "I started working on my legs. I always to have a body suit, so I started working on my legs."

He continued: "It hurts a lot more now. It didn't hurt as much when I was younger. But now I just can't stand getting tattooed. I never really liked getting tattooed. I always liked the finished product. I can really stand maybe two hours and then I'm done. I can't do it more than that. I'm a baby now."

A little over a decade ago, Todd told Big Tattoo Planet that he is careful not to get tattoos that will become blurry or faded after a certain period of time.

"I've seen a lot of bad tattoos and I think what I've learned over the years about getting tattooed is to get stuff that's really bold and beautiful because it stands the test of time," he said. "I'm really not a big fan of heavily detailed work because I just feel like it becomes a mess after a while, you know? It just happens with age and your skin.

"I really think that some people who get too involved in their artwork and don't let the tattoo artist kind of take their idea and make it a tattoo, that's when you wind up getting a really bad tattoo," he explained. "People have this idea of, like, oh, they want this beautiful piece on them, but they don't look at it in terms of, well, it's gonna be on your skin, it's not gonna be on a piece of paper. You have to understand how to make a transition to make it look like a tattoo, something that you're gonna be really glad to look at after 20 years."

BUCKCHERRY is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Hellbound", which came out in June 2021 via Round Hill Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Warpaint" was recorded in the fall of 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee with producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

