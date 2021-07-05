BUCKCHERRY's JOSH TODD Became A Certified Phlebotomist During Lockdown

BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd, who will celebrate his 27th year of sobriety in November, spoke to SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about how he spent his coronavirus downtime. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I got into action. I'm not one that really sits around for too long. I never get on the pity potty. I just go, 'Okay, what am I gonna do with this time? I've got all this time. How can I utilize it wisely?' And making the 'Hellbound' record [with BUCKCHERRY] was one of them. And as far as recovery, I'm always in it. So I did a lot of Zoom meetings in that time; a lot of recovery went to Zoom meetings. And I did a lot of Zoom meetings; I stayed in action. I did a lot of step work during that time to feel good in my head. And I picked up the game of tennis again; I played a lot of tennis, which was really good for my mental health. And a lot of things. I learned a new trade too. I became a certified phlebotomist during the lockdown, and I served L.A. County for four months out at a COVID clinic. So I did that as well, after the 'Hellbound' record was written. A lot of interesting things I did during the lockdown. But that was one of 'em. [It was] very interesting, and [I] learned a lot."

Asked about the steps that are involved in getting certified in phlebotomy, which is the drawing of blood by venipuncture for transfusion, diagnostic testing or experimental procedures, Josh said: "I went to a two-week program where you stick and you get stuck a lot by students. And then you've gotta take a national exam, and I did that as well, and I passed that. And then you get out in the field and do your thing. And that's what I did for, like I said, four months out in downtown L.A.; I worked at a COVID clinic. And it was interesting.

"I've always been a worker — I've worked since I was 13 — so not working is not good for me," he explained. "And I always became interested in it. I always go to Quest Diagnostics. I get my bloodwork annually there, because the best phlebotomists are there. I remember this one big, tall tattoed dude came out and drew my blood one time, and I literally didn't even feel it; he was so good. And we started chatting, and I just became interested in it — a long time ago, way before the pandemic. And then I was just, like, 'I'm gonna go learn this. I'm gonna learn it.' And so I did it."

"Hellbound" was released on June 25 via Round Hill Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Warpaint" was recorded last fall in Nashville, Tennessee with producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.