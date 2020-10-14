BUCKCHERRY To Enter Studio In Late October To Record 'Great' New Album

BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd spoke to Ned of the Waterloo, Iowa radio station Rock 108 about how he and his bandmates have spent their downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said (hear audio below): "We had to do a lot of gear shifting, like everybody. We've done already over a handful of shows this year, but it's not enough when this is your livelihood. So it's been challenging — I can't say that it's been easy — but we shifted gears into making a new record, because, basically, this year was a wash; we were going to be touring a lot this year. The good news is we made a really great new BUCKCHERRY record. After we do these three shows [this month], we go in end of October. We're flying to Nashville — we're gonna do it in Nashville. And then we'll be done with that. And then it all is a waiting game until we figure out, after the elections and what's going on, what's gonna happen with live entertainment. But once we figure that all out, we have a great new record, and we'll be touring all next year, hopefully."

Asked about a possible release date for the new BUCKCHERRY album, Josh said: "That's the big question. It has a lot to do about us getting out there to promote it. We don't wanna drop a record and not be able to get onstage and start playing. So it all depends. I'm thinking maybe early summer release, possibly. But you never know what's gonna happen. The good news is that we did our due diligence. We wrote 27 songs for a 10-song record, and, man, we put in the work. And it's really good. I can't wait for people to hear it. But it's all about, 'Okay, when is the timing gonna be right?' Because I'm sure every artist out there is gonna be releasing music next year, because everybody's just been sitting around."

This past summer, BUCKCHERRY has JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July.

Roentgen, who joined the California-based band in 2017, made his exit official in a social media post. He wrote: "Bottom line, I made this decision to come off the road and spend more time with my family. The guys understood this, and for that I'm thankful. Though my wife and daughter always one hundred percent supported me in this gig, they are quite happy now to have me home."

Roentgen joined BUCKCHERRY as the replacement for original guitarist Keith Nelson. He can be heard on BUCKCHERRY's latest album, "Warpaint", which was released in March 2019 via Century Media/RED Music. The 12-song record was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose previous collaboration with the band was BUCKCHERRY's multi-platinum third album, 2005's "15".

Last year, BUCKCHERRY recruited Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

