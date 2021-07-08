BUCKCHERRY Teams Up With Guitar String Jewelry Company To Raise Money For Charity

California hard rockers BUCKCHERRY have joined forces with the guitar string jewelry company Strüng offering guitar string jewelry that raises money for music education.

The one-of-a-kind limited-edition necklaces and bracelets are made from the donation of guitar strings from BUCKCHERRY. Each unique piece is handmade in the USA. With your purchase, you will receive an official autographed authenticity card verifying the band's string and fans can even choose which members' strings they want to receive.

"We are so honored to be working with the one and only BUCKCHERRY," says Strüng owner Jenny Mann. "They are a great group of musicians and they have a die-hard fanbase which makes this release so exciting."

Check out what BUCKCHERRY bandmembers Kelly LeMieux, Stevie D. and Billy Rowe have to say about the new partnership in YouTube clip below.

BUCKCHERRY is an American rock band from Anaheim, California, formed in 1995, which has sold over four million records. They are unique, complex, simple, passionate, explosive, original and always a good time. From hit songs like "Crazy Bitch" and "Sorry" to platinum and gold records and millions of fans worldwide, BUCKCHERRY has beat the odds and built a reputation on its powerful live shows. They have toured with bands such as KISS, GUNS 'N ROSES, AEROSMITH, MÖTLEY CRÜE and more. Their ninth studio record, "Hellbound", is out now.

