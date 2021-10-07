BUCKCHERRY Releases Music Video For 'Gun'

Californian rockers BUCKCHERRY have released the music video for the track "Gun", taken from their latest album, "Hellbound", which came out in June via Round Hill Records. This is the fourth clip from "Hellbound", following videos for "So Hott", "Hellbound" and "Wasting No More Time".

"Gun" is an homage to the exploits of the legendary 1930s bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. The video, edited by Stephen Wiggins, features live band performance footage shot at this year's Summerfest in Milwaukee, as well as historical newsreel footage of Bonnie and Clyde shot in the 1930s.

The follow-up to 2019's "Warpaint", "Hellbound" was recorded last fall in Nashville, Tennessee with producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd told "The Roman Show" about "Hellbound": "Whenever there's a lot of adversity, this band really writes its best records, I have to say. 'Hellbound', our new record, it's gotta be the best BC record, and I'm not saying that just 'cause [it's new]. It's really amazing. We worked really hard on it. We just channeled all that energy into writing songs. Yeah, we wrote a lot of songs. We wrote about almost 30 songs for a 10-song record. So it just goes to show you how thorough we were, and it really paid off."

As for what will happen to the remaining 20 or so songs that didn't make the cut this time around, Todd said: "I think some of 'em are good enough to make a record — maybe two or three. Sometimes songs, they never get to that point where they're good enough to be on a record. That's why you've gotta write a lot of them. We don't wanna put out just filler. That's really important to us. So that's why we write a lot of songs."

Regarding how he and his bandmates go about deciding which songs to put on an album, Josh said: "You kind of know. The cream rises to the top. We create a little playlist — we'll have password-protected playlists while we're writing demos — and it only goes out to the band and our manager and our producer. And then we just continue to write and add songs and write and add songs. And before you know it, when it gets closer and we feel like we've exhausted the songwriting process, there's usually always eight songs that are undeniable, or seven, and then you've kind of gotta start really finetuning the last three or four. That's kind of how we do it. We know when we've got it.

"On BUCKCHERRY records, you wanna have a lot of dynamics — you don't wanna have just all rock songs; you don't wanna have all just super-fast-tempo songs; you don't wanna have all ballads; you don't wanna have all midtempo songs," he explained. "So when you're writing songs, sometimes you'll have five midtempo songs, and you only want one or two for the record. And then you'll have a few slow songs, and you only want one for the record. And then you'll have a bunch of rockers. Like I said, there'll be good ones and then there'll be mediocre songs; maybe it's a good chorus, but the rest of the song isn't good. Stuff like that. Sometimes you go back and rewrite stuff.

"We just were in a zone on this record," he added. "We co-wrote a lot of songs with Marti Frederkisen as well, the guy who produced the record. We'd written songs with him in the past. He's a really talented guy. And five of those songs made the record. So it just goes to show you how good that was. We wrote with him for a week. We wrote six songs in five days, and five of 'em made the record. And then we took five of the remaining 22 that [guitarist] Stevie [Dacanay, a.k.a. Stevie D.] and I had written prior to getting in a room with Marti. And there you have 'Hellbound', the record. And it's amazing."

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY recruited Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".

BUCKCHERRY is currently performing in Canada as part of its 110-show 2021 "Hellbound" tour. The North American dates end November 13 and the band will close out 2021 with 11 shows in the U.K.

