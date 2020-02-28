BUCKCHERRY Releases First In Series Of Acoustic EPs

Californian rockers BUCKCHERRY have released "Acoustic Sessions Vol. 1", the first in a series of acoustic EPs featuring stripped-down versions of songs from the band's catalog going back to the beginning.

Says the group: "Tracks will be periodically released, but tonight we release the first two that will be available on all streaming and download services. 'Sorry' and 'Carousel' introduce the series and are available at this link. Check it out!"

Earlier this month, BUCKCHERRY singer Josh Todd told American Songwriter that the process of making acoustic versions of the band's songs thus far has been a blast. "After you've heard the song one way for a long time and when it's stripped down, it's very fun to listen to," he said. "And a lot of songs start like that. So it's always cool to get back to that and do it organically like that."

Todd also didn't rule out playing special acoustic shows in select cities. "We're trying to figure all that out," he said, adding that it is something he's "always wanted to do."

Last month, BUCKCHERRY teamed up with American rapper and songwriter Isaiah Rivera, better known by his stage name Wifisfuneral, for a remix of the band's smash hit "Crazy Bitch". The original version of "Crazy Bitch" appeared on BUCKCHERRY's multi-platinum third album, 2005's "15".

BUCKCHERRY is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Warpaint", which was released in March 2019 via Century Media/RED Music. The 12-song record was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose previous collaboration with the band was the aforementioned "15".