BUCKCHERRY Premieres '54321' Video, Announces April/May 2022 Tour Dates

Californian rockers BUCKCHERRY have released the fifth video from their ninth studio album, "Hellbound", for the track "54321". The clip, shot on tour dates in Dallas and Oklahoma City, was directed by Kurtis "KasterTroy" Imel. The video follows clips shot for the tracks "So Hott", "Hellbound", "Wasting No More Time" and "Gun".

In other news, BUCKCHERRY has announced the third leg of the 2022 "Hellbound" tour, starting in Des Plaines, Illinois on April 29. The dates follow the January/February co-headline run with THE LACS and the upcoming March/April dates supporting Alice Cooper. The 18-date tour features support from BLACKTOP MOJO and SUMO CYCO on 15 of the shows. The band will continue to tour in support of "Hellbound" through the fall of 2022. VIP packages will be available for all shows.

BUCKCHERRY on tour with BLACKTOP MOJO and SUMO CYCO:

Apr. 29 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater
Apr. 30 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
May 01 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater
May 03 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi (The Annex)
May 04 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
May 06 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
May 07 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
May 08 - Horseheads, NY - The L Live
May 10 - Hermon, ME - Morgan Hill Event Center
May 11 - Portland, ME - Aura
May 13 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
May 14 - Leesburg, VA - Tally HO
May 16 - Murrells Inlet, SC - Suck Bang Blow
May 17 - Black Mountain, NC - Silverados
May 18 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theater
May 20 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City*
May 21 - Jackson, MS - Hal and Mals*

* BUCKCHERRY only

"Hellbound" came out in June 2021 via Round Hill Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Warpaint" was recorded in the fall of 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee with producer and songwriter-for-hire Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

In the summer of 2020, BUCKCHERRY recruited JETBOY's Billy Rowe as its new guitarist. He joined the group as the replacement for Kevin Roentgen, who left BUCKCHERRY in July of that year.

In 2019, BUCKCHERRY enlisted Francis Ruiz as its new drummer. He joined the group as the replacement for Sean Winchester, who exited BUCKCHERRY after laying down the drum tracks on "Warpaint".


