BUCKCHERRY Is Using Coronavirus Downtime To Work On New Music

BUCKCHERRY frontman Josh Todd has told Robert Cavuoto of Myglobalmind that the band has been using its coronavirus downtime to work on new music. "Right now, we are writing new songs for a BUCKCHERRY record because of the whole COVID thing," he said. "It shifted us into a completely different gear. We had a lot of different plans for this year, and it certainly wasn't this. [Laughs] So now we are in songwriting mode and super fired up. We have a lot of great songs coming down the pipeline, so it should be out the spring of next year."

Asked if there are any plans for BUCKCHERRY to make a lockdown/Zoom-type video for any of its recently released acoustic songs, Josh said: "I see those, and it bums me out. It's just not for me. If that is where it's going, it's very sad. We've toured so much we can just wait on the sidelines until things get going. We have a show on July 4th in Iowa at the Freedom Rally, which is an outdoor biker event, and tickets are selling well. We have all these rescheduled dates starting in August, and they are all on, from what I understand, but that can change."

Todd went on to say that he has no problems with bands selling tickets to virtual shows amid the coronavirus pandemic. "This is our livelihood, and it has been stripped out from underneath us," he explained. "Any way bands can generate revenue from performing online, I'm all for it, provided people want to see it and pay for it. More power to them, and I think it's great. We have to figure out ways to provide for our families."

Earlier this month, BUCKCHERRY released Volume 2 of the "Acoustic Sessions" series, featuring acoustic versions of two songs from the band's debut album: "For The Movies" and "Check Your Head". The LP, released in 1999 on DreamWorks Records, introduced the world to BUCKCHERRY, and began what is now a 21-year career.

"Acoustic Sessions Vol. 1" featured two songs from BUCKCHERRY's platinum album "15" — "Sorry" and "Carousel". The songs are available on all streaming and digital services and can be purchased individually or as a two-song EP.

In January, BUCKCHERRY teamed up with American rapper and songwriter Isaiah Rivera, better known by his stage name Wifisfuneral, for a remix of the band's smash hit "Crazy Bitch". The original version of "Crazy Bitch" appeared on BUCKCHERRY's multi-platinum third album, 2005's "15".

BUCKCHERRY has been touring in support of its latest album, "Warpaint", which was released in March 2019 via Century Media/RED Music. The 12-song record was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose previous collaboration with the band was the aforementioned "15".