BUCKCHERRY Collaborates With Rapper WIFISFUNERAL On 'Crazy Bitch' Remix

Californian rockers BUCKCHERRY have teamed up with American rapper and songwriter Isaiah Rivera, better known by his stage name Wifisfuneral, for a remix of their smash hit "Crazy Bitch". "Crazy Bitch (The Butcher Mix)" is available for pre-save on Spotify and will arrive on Friday, January 10.

BUCKCHERRY announced the collaboration in a social media post earlier today. The band wrote: "New year, new decade and we are kicking it off with a surprise. We've had this idea for a minute and here it is…we decided to remix 'Crazy Bitch' AND we have collaborated on it with Wifisfuneral who we are huge fans of. To ALL our fans who have this song, we can't wait for you to hear this new version."

The original version of "Crazy Bitch" appeared on BUCKCHERRY's multi-platinum third album, 2005's "15". Vocalist Josh Todd discussed the LP's unexpected success during a recent appearance on the "Appetite For Distortion" podcast. He said: "This is when MySpace is happening, and 'Crazy Bitch' was getting all these views or listens... people were playing that song," he recalled. "It was over a million, and we were, like, 'Oh my God — what is going on with this song?' All of a sudden, radio DJs started editing a clean version of the song and put it on the radio. We didn't even ask. We were like, 'Oh my God — this song's taking off on its own,' and we jumped on 'Crazy Bitch'… And it just changed the scope of our career... It almost didn't even make the record. It had been sitting around for a while. We just thought it would be a good crowd tune — like, our core fans would really like it and it'd be fun to play live. We didn't think much of it because of the lyrical content."

In a separate interview with Vegas Rocks! magazine, Todd stated about the inspiration for "Crazy Bitch": "The idea came to me when I was driving around in L.A. at the time. Paris Hilton put out these sex tapes — or, I don't think she put them out; I don't know how they came out. But basically, she launched her entertainment career with some homemade porn, and I just thought that was funny. Then I started reminiscing about my youth, and I had a lot of crazy girls that I had met when I was younger. I just started singing [the] chorus of 'Crazy Bitch', and I just wanted to record it. I think I called my mom, because I didn't have an iPhone or anything at that time. I called my mom to record it on her [answering] machine so I wouldn't forget it. I just said, 'Don't erase this — I want to remember it. We'll talk about it later.'"

BUCKCHERRY is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Warpaint", which was released in March 2019 via Century Media/RED Music. The 12-song record was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose previous collaboration with the band was the aforementioned "15".

