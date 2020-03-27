BUCKCHERRY Announces Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Californian rockers BUCKCHERRY have announced the rescheduled dates for their North American tour.

The trek, which was originally slated to take place in April and May, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

The band states: "So as not to disappoint our fans that have bought tickets for our scheduled April / May tour, we have moved quickly to rebook the entire tour for October / November.

"All tickets and VIPs will be honored at these shows. We are also looking to add another four shows to this schedule, and we will announce them when they are confirmed. In addition, the show at Wally's in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire that was scheduled for May 22 will now happen on September 17th.

"We hope that all BUCKCHERRY fans are doing well during these trying times and we look forward to seeing you all once we get past this."

BUCKCHERRY summer/fall 2020 tour dates:

Sep. 17 - Wally's Pub - Hampton, NH

Oct. 09 - The Canyon - Santa Clarita, CA

Oct. 10 - The Canyon - Agoura Hills, CA

Oct. 11 - Saint Rocke - Hermosa Beach, CA

Oct. 13 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

Oct. 14 - The Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

Oct. 16 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA

Oct. 17 - Oxnard Performing Arts Center - Oxnard, CA

Oct. 18 - The Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

Oct. 22 - Royal - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct. 23 - The Gaslight Social - Casper, WY

Oct. 24 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

Oct. 26 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

Oct. 27 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Oct. 29 - Grey Eagle Resort And Casino - Calgary, AB

Oct. 30 - Century Casino - Edmonton, AB

Oct. 31 - Encana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, BC

Nov. 02 - Bo's Bar & Grill - Red Deer, AB

Nov. 03 - Coors Event & Conference Center - Boulder, CO

Nov. 04 - Canalta Centre - Medicine Hat, AB

Nov. 06 - Conexus Arts Centre - Regina, SK

Nov. 07 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

Nov. 10 - NV Music Hall - Thunder Bay, ON

Nov. 11 - SOO Blaster - Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Nov. 13 - The Grand - Sudbury, ON

Nov. 14 - Music Hall - London, ON

Nov. 15 - Barrymores Music Hall - Ottawa, ON

Nov. 17 - The Marquee Ballroom - Halifax, NS

Nov. 18 - Tide & Boar - Moncton, NB

Nov. 21 - Aura - Portland, ME

Last month, BUCKCHERRY created a streaming and digital-only series called "Acoustic Sessions". The series, which will have a periodic release schedule, will each feature two songs from their extensive catalogue performed in a stripped-down experience of vocals and guitar.

"Acoustic Sessions Vol. 1" features two songs from BUCKCHERRY's platinum album "15" — "Sorry" and "Carousel". The songs are available on all streaming and digital services and can be purchased individually or as a two-song EP.

In January, BUCKCHERRY teamed up with American rapper and songwriter Isaiah Rivera, better known by his stage name Wifisfuneral, for a remix of the band's smash hit "Crazy Bitch". The original version of "Crazy Bitch" appeared on BUCKCHERRY's multi-platinum third album, 2005's "15".

BUCKCHERRY is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Warpaint", which was released in March 2019 via Century Media/RED Music. The 12-song record was produced by Mike Plotnikoff, whose previous collaboration with the band was the aforementioned "15".