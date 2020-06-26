BRUJERIA Is Back With 'COVID-666' Digital Single, Video

Extreme metallers BRUJERIA have released their new "COVID-666" digital single via Nuclear Blast Records. In celebration, the band offers fans a quarantine-style music video for the title track, directed by Juan Brujo.

BRUJERIA comments: "The coronavirus is the devil's plague sent to purge humanity of all kinds! Leaving survivors to suffer with no jobs, no money and forces a social media lifestyle on the entire world! On the bright side of it all... now I can go out shopping without scaring everyone to death! Jajajaja."

The production and mixing for the single, including the artwork. was handled by Juan Brujo.

"COVID-666" digital single track listing:

01. COVID-666

02. Cocaina

BRUJERIA's most recent album, "Pocho Aztlan", was the band's first release since "Brujerizmo" came out in 2000 via Roadrunner. It was recorded over the course of many years and at several studios around the globe. The end result was mixed by Russ Russell (NAPALM DEATH, THE EXPLOITED).

The "Pocho Aztlan" title translates to "Wasted Promised Land," a combination of Aztlán, the fabled ancestral home of the Aztecs, and the term pocho, which native Mexicans use to refer — not always kindly — to their counterparts born in the States. Frontman Brujo himself is a pocho, a man caught between two worlds. Many pochos are not exactly accepted with open arms in Mexico. Meanwhile, they're too often regarded as second-class citizens in their adopted U.S. home. Brujo has transcended both scenarios through the power of BRUJERIA's uncompromising grindcore and death metal. His all-Spanish lyrics are as vivid as they are effective: Bona fide tales from the frontlines of the drug war, the racial divide, and the battle for the border. "A lot of BRUJERIA songs are true stories," Brujo said. "And if they haven't happened yet, they will happen."

In a 2017 interview with Myglobalmind, Brujo stated about Donald Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border: "Well, things like that wall get me going, because it gets people to hate again. For the last 15 to 20 years, the hate was low. It was disappearing. Then Trump comes along, and everybody hates everybody. The blacks hate the whites, people driving cars on sidewalks, killing anti-fascist people. All that came back. I'm old enough to know what it was like in the '60s and '70s, and I see it coming back so fast."

He continued: "I lived in the Los Angeles area my whole life, so I've seen it from the hippies all the way to now, and it got BRUJERIA active again. It gets me mad. I might end up in jail sooner or later, but it's all good."

