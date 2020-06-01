BRUCE KULICK Says There Won't Be A Traditional Funeral For His Brother BOB Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick says that there won't be a traditional funeral for his brother Bob at this time due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Bob Kulick died Thursday (May 28) at the age of 70. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Earlier today, Bruce posted the following message on his social media: "Thank you all for the enormous outpouring of condolences, love and support for my brothers recent passing on May 28, 2020. This has been a very difficult time for my wife and I, and your tremendous response is a source of strength for us. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

"Many of you have asked about funeral arrangements, and sadly due to Covid-19, there will not be a traditional service at this time. A proper memorial will be planned in the future where we can all pay tribute to my brother. Please feel free to continue celebrating the great contributions Bob accomplished during his career. His legacy will never be forgotten."

Throughout his 40-plus-year music career, Bob Kulick has worked with an astonishing array of artists: from Meat Loaf to MOTÖRHEAD; from KISS to Michael Bolton; W.A.S.P. to Diana Ross; as well as legends such as Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Lou Reed and Paul Stanley's first solo LP and tour.

Bob began his musical profession at 16 — when most high schoolers are still trying to figure out where they're going in life — appearing on the 1966 album "Winchester Cathedral" from the RANDOM BLUES BAND, the "baby band" that Bob played in that played The Café Wha in New York's Greenwich Village alongside Jimmy James and the BLUE FLAMES (later rechristened Jimi Hendrix).

1973 saw Kulick make the connection that he has been associated the most with throughout his career. He auditioned for — and got passed over by — KISS. Instead of being dejected, the six-stringer aligned himself with the band over the years, playing on the studio material on "Kiss Alive II", providing solos on the "Killers" album, co-writing "Naked City" from "Unmasked" and guesting on Paul Stanley's 1979 solo album and tour a decade later. He even suggested his brother to the band.

