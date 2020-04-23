BRUCE KULICK On His Dispute With His Brother BOB: 'It's Unfortunate That It Went That Way'

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick says that his relationship with his brother, legendary guitarist and record producer Bob Kulick, is "not healthy."

Bruce discussed his estranged older brother five months after Bob made a public post on his personal Facebook page as as well as on his Instagram accusing Bruce of contributory "copyright infringement" over the sale of "Kulick Brothers" merchandise items, including a signed photo. According to Bob, the items were being made available via Kiss Army Merchandise with permission from Bruce only. Bob went on to say that Bruce "has a restraining order" against him, but didn't offer any more details about the circumstances that led to the order being issued.

Asked in new interview with music journalist Miles "The Shoe" Schuman whether he and his brother have made amends since Bob's original online outburst, Bruce said (see video below): "Of course, in every family dispute or business dispute that people have, there's two sides to the story. And I decided not to get into the sandbox kind of thing in this situation. So I laid out, and I'm gonna remain laying out.

"Unfortunately, my relationship's not healthy with him, but it's better just to say that there's nothing more to say about it," he continued. "It's unfortunate that it went that way. I took the high road, and that's why I'm not gonna really discuss any details about it. But I would imagine anybody who sees it as an outside person would go, like, 'All right. Well, what is the other side? What's going on on the other side?'

"It's not that I wasn't hurt by it or upset about it, but that didn't amount to me responding either. The proper response was not to respond. And for a lot of other reasons too. So it's just not something I discuss ever. I'm not upset with you that you mentioned it, but everyone that's kind of watched any of that or heard any of that has known that I've never said anything. And I will continue not to say anything, because that's the smart and the healthier thing to do.

"I think most people know that I'm not a really bad guy," Bruce added. "But in business, there's always people's perceptions and disputes, and I just wanna leave it on a high road that I don't wanna talk about it. And I regret that it even went that way, but that was his choice, not mine."

During 2017's "Kiss Kruise VII", the Kulick brothers played a 13-song set that featured 10 rarely performed KISS songs such as "Turn On The Night" and "All American Man", as well as three classics from Paul Stanley's 1978 solo album (on which Bob performed). That same year, Bob released a solo album, "Skeletons In The Closet".

Bruce Kulick joined KISS in 1984 and remained with the band until the group's original lineup reunited in 1996. He joined GRAND FUNK RAILROAD in 2000 and continues to perform with the group to this day.

Promotional photo of Bruce and Bob Kulick courtesy of Head First Entertainment

