BRUCE KULICK On Brother BOB: 'We Both Respected And Loved Each Other Very Much'

Former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick says that he and his brother Bob "respected and loved each other very much" despite the fact that they "had some issues in the recent past."

Bob died on May 28 at the age of 70. A cause of death has not been revealed.

On Wednesday (June 17), Bruce took to his Instagram to share a few photos of Bob, and he included the following message: "My brother Bob's recent death was a shock to me as well as the entire music world. Words cannot express the emotions I felt with the sudden news. Even though we had some issues in the recent past, we both respected and loved each other very much. Some of his contacts just recently shared with me how he spoke well of me, and if anything ever happened to him, that his brother would handle his affairs.

"[My wife] Lisa and I have been dealing with all the unfortunate matters that one has to take care of when a loved one passes away. Anyone that has experienced this would understand the sadness and the complexities involved.

"Bob lived alone in Las Vegas. Although he died at 70, he lived a full life, with his music career beginning as a teenager. I was always proud of his ambition to make it in the music business. Looking back now at his accomplishments and the list of artists he worked with, he did fulfill his dream. He collected everything from every tour, recording session, travel photos, post cards, press clippings, and anything related to his 50-year career.

"Lisa and I are overwhelmed with the vastness of what we have found. And happy of course to know he saved these items. Over time I will share things with you, since there's so many interesting photos and clippings of his career I know you will love.

"In addition to all of his personal items, some of you might remember that Bob lived in Beverly Hills for 30 years. He was in a long term relationship with the famous Hollywood actress named Stella Stevens. He met her in 1983, and I jokingly called him 'Hollywood Bob'. Her legacy is something that Lisa and I will share with you as well, and I am certain this is something that would make Bob smile from heaven. Stella meant the world to him, and he loved and adored her very much. #bobkulick #bobkulickmusic #guitarist #kisstory #stellastevens #hollywoodbob #gonetoosoon #ripbob"

Throughout his 40-plus-year music career, Bob Kulick worked with an astonishing array of artists: from Meat Loaf to MOTÖRHEAD; from KISS to Michael Bolton; W.A.S.P. to Diana Ross; as well as legends such as Roger Daltrey, Alice Cooper, Lou Reed and Paul Stanley's first solo LP and tour.

Bob began his musical profession at 16 — when most high schoolers are still trying to figure out where they're going in life — appearing on the 1966 album "Winchester Cathedral" from the RANDOM BLUES BAND, the "baby band" that Bob played in that played The Café Wha in New York's Greenwich Village alongside Jimmy James and the BLUE FLAMES (later rechristened Jimi Hendrix).

1973 saw Kulick make the connection that he has been associated the most with throughout his career. He auditioned for — and got passed over by — KISS. Instead of being dejected, the six-stringer aligned himself with the band over the years, playing on the studio material on "Kiss Alive II", providing solos on the "Killers" album, co-writing "Naked City" from "Unmasked" and guesting on Paul Stanley's 1979 solo album and tour a decade later. He even suggested his brother to the band.

This past April, Bruce admitted in an interview that his relationship with Bob was "not healthy." Bruce spoke about his estranged older brother five months after Bob made a public post on his personal Facebook page as as well as on his Instagram accusing Bruce of contributory "copyright infringement" over the sale of "Kulick Brothers" merchandise items, including a signed photo. According to Bob, the items were being made available via Kiss Army Merchandise with permission from Bruce only. Bob went on to say that Bruce had "a restraining order" against him, but didn't offer any more details about the circumstances that led to the order being issued.

During 2017's "Kiss Kruise VII", the Kulick brothers played a 13-song set that featured 10 rarely performed KISS songs such as "Turn On The Night" and "All American Man", as well as three classics from Paul Stanley's 1978 solo album (on which Bob performed). That same year, Bob released a solo album, "Skeletons In The Closet".

