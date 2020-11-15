BRUCE DICKINSON's Son AUSTIN Blasts TRUMP As 'Bloated, Feculent Cheeto' For Refusing To Concede

Austin Dickinson, the son of IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson, has blasted Donald Trump as a "bloated, feculent cheeto" after America's 45th president refused to concede the election and instead pressed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud.

Early this morning (Sunday, November 15), Trump for the first time acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's victory while continuing to falsely blame his loss on a string of conspiracy theories.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted. "NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

Less than an hour later, the 30-year-old Austin shared Trump's tweet and added the following comment: "The level of narcissism only amplifies the walls closing in on this bloated, feculent cheeto."

Despite Trump's claims to the contrary, there were poll watchers and observers allowed during vote counting across the country, and there is no evidence that problems associated with Dominion Voting Systems, which makes software, caused widespread errors in counting.

Since Election Day, Trump's campaign and allies have filed at least 16 lawsuits in an attempt to block certification of Biden's victory in the Electoral College. On Friday alone, Trump's his campaign lost in courts in Michigan and Pennsylvania and dropped a challenge in Arizona as judges found the Trump campaign's arguments and evidence that there was widespread fraud and irregularities with the vote to be lacking. That same day, a senior federal election security official who was appointed by Trump blasted the president's false post-election claims, calling them "baffling," "laughable" and "insulting."

Ben Hovland, who runs the Election Assistance Commission which, in part, tests and certifies voting machines, told MIT Technology Review: "At a minimum, it's insulting to the professionals that run our elections and hopefully that's the worst that comes of it. Our people, they're doing their jobs but they don't feel safe doing it. That is a tragedy. That is awful. These are public servants. This isn't a job you do for glory or to get rich."

On Thursday (November 12), Trump's own government declared that "the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history."

The joint statement by a group of federal, state and industry election officials was released by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," the officials noted.

Austin is the frontman of AS LIONS, the U.K. hard rock band that formed in 2015 from the ashes of RISE TO REMAIN.

