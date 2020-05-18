BRUCE DICKINSON's Estranged Wife Found Dead

May 18, 2020 0 Comments

BRUCE DICKINSON's Estranged Wife Found Dead

According to U.K.'s The Sun, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson's estranged wife Paddy Bowden has died.

Bruce's second wife, Paddy was found dead earlier today (Monday, May 18) at the home they once shared in Chiswick, West London, following a "tragic accident." London Ambulance Service confirmed that the patient was pronounced dead on arrival.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9:42 a.m. today to reports of a person unwell in Chiswick. We sent two ambulance crews to the scene — the first one arriving within two minutes. Sadly, the patient had already died."

Bruce and Paddy had married in 1990 after two years of dating and shared three children: Austin, 29, Griffin, 27, and Kia, 28. They tied the knot after dating for two years following Bruce's split from first wife Jane.

Dickinson said in a statement: "This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident.

"Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy, we won't be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family."

Dickinson is believed to have split from Bowden privately in 2018, although their breakup wasn't made public until last November.

Bruce, 61, now reportedly lives in Paris with fitness instructor Leana Dolci.

Five and a half years ago, Dickinson was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer after doctors discovered a golf ball-size tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck.

The singer got the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy and later covered his cancer battle in his 2017 autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?"

Three years ago, Dickinson told BBC Radio 2 that he made a conscious decision to keep his family life — including current and former wives, divorces and children — out of "What Does This Button Do?" "There's no need for it, really," he said. "And I think there's a belief that that nastiness somehow sells books. And I'm not sure one, that it does, and two, that it's particularly the sort of book that I want to be a part of. So I made the decision that, in amongst not being horrid to people, 'cause there's no point, at the same time, I thought, well, I also don't want to tell confidences about other people's lives. If I wanna share a confidence about my life, 'cause it's my autobiography, fair enough, but dropping other people in it for the sake of, well, ratings, basically, I think is immoral."

Dickinson admitted, however, that he struggled with whether to involve his family when writing about how he dealt with his cancer diagnosis in 2015. "I did wonder about that, about including [them]," he said. "'Cause, obviously, my wife was pretty key to surviving the whole thing, and they all had to undergo it, in a sense, in the same way as me. And they were relatively powerless in it as well. I allude to that. But, yeah, I did agonize about that a little bit, because I thought, 'Am I being entirely fair?' But I thought, 'I'll stick with…' Because you open up a little Pandora's box there. Because then people say, 'Well, who are all these people? Why did they suddenly turn up at the end?' So, for the sake of continuity, and for the sake of it just it being a good book [I left them out of it]."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).