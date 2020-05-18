BRUCE DICKINSON's Estranged Wife Found Dead

According to U.K.'s The Sun, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson's estranged wife Paddy Bowden has died.

Bruce's second wife, Paddy was found dead earlier today (Monday, May 18) at the home they once shared in Chiswick, West London, following a "tragic accident." London Ambulance Service confirmed that the patient was pronounced dead on arrival.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9:42 a.m. today to reports of a person unwell in Chiswick. We sent two ambulance crews to the scene — the first one arriving within two minutes. Sadly, the patient had already died."

Bruce and Paddy had married in 1990 after two years of dating and shared three children: Austin, 29, Griffin, 27, and Kia, 28. They tied the knot after dating for two years following Bruce's split from first wife Jane.

Dickinson said in a statement: "This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident.

"Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy, we won't be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family."

Dickinson is believed to have split from Bowden privately in 2018, although their breakup wasn't made public until last November.

Bruce, 61, now reportedly lives in Paris with fitness instructor Leana Dolci.

Five and a half years ago, Dickinson was diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer after doctors discovered a golf ball-size tumor on his tongue and another in the lymph node on the right side of his neck.

The singer got the all-clear in May 2015 after radiation and nine weeks of chemotherapy and later covered his cancer battle in his 2017 autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?"

Three years ago, Dickinson told BBC Radio 2 that he made a conscious decision to keep his family life — including current and former wives, divorces and children — out of "What Does This Button Do?" "There's no need for it, really," he said. "And I think there's a belief that that nastiness somehow sells books. And I'm not sure one, that it does, and two, that it's particularly the sort of book that I want to be a part of. So I made the decision that, in amongst not being horrid to people, 'cause there's no point, at the same time, I thought, well, I also don't want to tell confidences about other people's lives. If I wanna share a confidence about my life, 'cause it's my autobiography, fair enough, but dropping other people in it for the sake of, well, ratings, basically, I think is immoral."

Dickinson admitted, however, that he struggled with whether to involve his family when writing about how he dealt with his cancer diagnosis in 2015. "I did wonder about that, about including [them]," he said. "'Cause, obviously, my wife was pretty key to surviving the whole thing, and they all had to undergo it, in a sense, in the same way as me. And they were relatively powerless in it as well. I allude to that. But, yeah, I did agonize about that a little bit, because I thought, 'Am I being entirely fair?' But I thought, 'I'll stick with…' Because you open up a little Pandora's box there. Because then people say, 'Well, who are all these people? Why did they suddenly turn up at the end?' So, for the sake of continuity, and for the sake of it just it being a good book [I left them out of it]."