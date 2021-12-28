BRUCE DICKINSON Shares Thoughts On 'Challenging Yet Hugely Prosperous' Year For His Aviation Firm

December 28, 2021 0 Comments

BRUCE DICKINSON Shares Thoughts On 'Challenging Yet Hugely Prosperous' Year For His Aviation Firm

In the video below, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson, who is also the chairman of Caerdav, a fully approved and certified Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and pilot training company based at the St Athan – Cardiff Airport Aerospace Enterprise Zone in South Wales, United Kingdom, shares his thoughts on what has been "a challenging, yet hugely prosperous and exciting" year for Caerdav.

Operating from a former RAF maintenance base equipped with 6,000ft ILS runway and parking for up to 20 narrow-bodied airliners, Caerdav specializes in MRO work for Airbus 320s and Boeing 737s, and provides complete training for airline pilots and cabin crew.

Founded in 2012, Caerdav is one of the only independent U.K.-based MROs, specializing in the A320 and B737 families of aircraft. The company has also trained thousands of pilots who now work in every sector of commercial aviation, ranging from B747 cargo operators to captains on national flag carriers.

Caerdav's facilities include a 6,000ft/1825m runway — just 20 minutes' flight time from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Luton, Stansted and Manchester, and three miles from Cardiff International. Caerdav also benefits from one of the highest-specification maintenance hangars in civilian use. Additionally, Caerdav's pilot training facilities incorporate two Boeing 747-400 simulators.

Caerdav recently entered into an agreement with GE Aviation to provide engine change support for low-cost carrier Flyadeal.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).