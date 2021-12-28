BRUCE DICKINSON Shares Thoughts On 'Challenging Yet Hugely Prosperous' Year For His Aviation Firm

In the video below, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson, who is also the chairman of Caerdav, a fully approved and certified Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) and pilot training company based at the St Athan – Cardiff Airport Aerospace Enterprise Zone in South Wales, United Kingdom, shares his thoughts on what has been "a challenging, yet hugely prosperous and exciting" year for Caerdav.

Operating from a former RAF maintenance base equipped with 6,000ft ILS runway and parking for up to 20 narrow-bodied airliners, Caerdav specializes in MRO work for Airbus 320s and Boeing 737s, and provides complete training for airline pilots and cabin crew.

Founded in 2012, Caerdav is one of the only independent U.K.-based MROs, specializing in the A320 and B737 families of aircraft. The company has also trained thousands of pilots who now work in every sector of commercial aviation, ranging from B747 cargo operators to captains on national flag carriers.

Caerdav's facilities include a 6,000ft/1825m runway — just 20 minutes' flight time from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Luton, Stansted and Manchester, and three miles from Cardiff International. Caerdav also benefits from one of the highest-specification maintenance hangars in civilian use. Additionally, Caerdav's pilot training facilities incorporate two Boeing 747-400 simulators.

Caerdav recently entered into an agreement with GE Aviation to provide engine change support for low-cost carrier Flyadeal.

