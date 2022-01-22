BRUCE DICKINSON Names IRON MAIDEN's 'Most Underrated' Song

January 22, 2022 0 Comments

BRUCE DICKINSON Names IRON MAIDEN's 'Most Underrated' Song

Bruce Dickinson has revealed what he believes is IRON MAIDEN's most underrated song. Taking to the stage at in Tampa, Florida on Thursday night (January 20) during his North American spoken-word tour, the polymath regaled the crowd with tales from his life in and away from fronting one of the biggest bands in metal.

As reported by Eonmusic's Eamon O'Neill, Dickinson was welcomed by a huge round of applause and wasted no time in delving straight into his life story, from his unconventional upbringing to his unlikely and oftentimes hilarious public school years.

Recalling his time with NWOBHM contenders SAMSON — whom he fronted from 1979 to 1981 — he quipped: "We made every mistake it's possible to make in the music industry — in a concentrated time."

Going on to talk about key events in his career with IRON MAIDEN, including the band's triumphant headline slot at Brazil's Rock In Rio festival in 1985, he also touched on his lack of contribution to the creation of the "Somewhere In Time" album. Recalling the writing sessions for the 1986 set, he admitted: "I was in a weird place. I was ready for the funny farm."

It was during the fan-submitted question and answer section that the Ed Force One pilot was asked what he thought was MAIDEN's most underrated track. "I'm a really big fan of 'Total Eclipse', he said, without hesitation, referring to the B-side to his debut single with the band, 1982's "Run To The Hills". Elaborating, he explained that the track "Gangland" was originally slated to appear on the flipside. However, the band had a change of heart. "That sounds great. This is so good that we can't do it as the B-side," he explained. Expanding on "Gangland", which is the penultimate track on the "The Number Of The Beast' album, Bruce divulged: "'Gangland' went on the album, and we actually forgot to mix the guitar solos. There's a bit in there, and there's no guitar solo. To this day, I think we forgot."

Read the entire report from Eonmusic.

Dickinson kicked off his two-month North American spoken-word tour last Mondsay night (January 17) at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Dickinson is considered one of the world's most storied musicians. Aside from decades spent delivering high-octane performances with his larger-than-life persona in IRON MAIDEN, Bruce has lived an extraordinary off-stage existence too. A true polymath, his accomplishments include: pilot and airline captain, aviation entrepreneur, beer brewer, motivational speaker, film scriptwriter, twice-published novelist and Sunday Times best-selling author, radio presenter, TV actor, sports commentator and international fencer… to name but a few.

IRON MAIDEN's 17th studio album, "Senjutsu", was released in September via BMG. The band's first LP in six years was recorded in 2019 in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris.

A short clip from the end of An Evening with Bruce Dickinson in Tampa, FL

Posted by Jerry Cardenas on Friday, January 21, 2022



An Evening with Bruce Dickinson! ??

Posted by Wayne Shovlin on Thursday, January 20, 2022


What an AMAZING experience it was to see and hear Bruce Dickinson last night at the Tampa Theatre!

I’ve only know him...

Posted by Jason Stallworth Music on Friday, January 21, 2022


Last night I went and saw An Evening with Bruce Dickinson in Tampa, FL and was blown away. Such a funny and...

Posted by Bharat Dass on Friday, January 21, 2022

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).