BRUCE DICKINSON Announces Rescheduled Dates For U.K. Spoken-Word Tour

IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson has announced the rescheduled dates for the last two shows of his U.K. spoken-word tour. The performances were called off earlier this week after a member of Bruce's "immediate household" tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The new dates are as follows:

Oct. 16 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Oct. 17 - Birmingham, UK @ The Alexandra

Original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows.

The news of the postponement was shared on Monday (August 9) via MAIDEN's social media sites. At the time, it was revealed that Bruce himself had tested negative for the virus but that he had to isolate for the next 10 days under current U.K. government rules.

IRON MAIDEN's new album, "Senjutsu", will be released on September 3 via BMG. It was recorded in Paris with longstanding producer Kevin Shirley and co-produced by bassist Steve Harris.

The video for the LP's first single, "The Writing On The Wall", was made by BlinkInk based on a concept by Dickinson with two former Pixar executives. It followed a month-long teaser campaign and global "treasure hunt" for clues about the track title and concept.

For "Senjutsu" — loosely translated as "tactics and strategy" — the band once again enlisted the services of Mark Wilkinson to create the spectacular Samurai themed cover artwork, based on an idea by bassist Steve Harris. With a running time of a little under 82 minutes, "Senjutsu", like their previous record "The Book Of Souls", will be a double CD/triple vinyl album.

IRON MAIDEN hadn't released any fresh music since "The Book Of Souls", which was recorded in late 2014 in Paris, France with Shirley.

"The Book Of Souls" was the longest MAIDEN album, clocking in at 92 minutes, with lyrics heavily based in the themes of death, reincarnation, the soul and mortality.

