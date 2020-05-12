British Vodka Makers Allegedly Threatened With Legal Action By GHOST

The makers of Ghost, the hand-crafted British ultra-premium vodka, claim to have recently received a threatening legal letter from the representatives of the Swedish band GHOST over the sale of their product.

The vodka brand, which was apparently launched in June 2015, took to its Facebook page on Saturday (May 9) to share a manipulated photo of GHOST at the 2016 Grammy Awards, where the band was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category, with frontman Tobias Forge holding a Ghost vodka bottle instead of a Grammy. The vodka makers captioned the picture with the following message: "Recently we were rather bemused to receive legal correspondence on behalf of the Swedish band GHOST and their lead singer, Tobias Fitta Forge, informing us of action they wish to take against us for.....um....making vodka. As if 2020 wasn't strange enough already. We will keep everyone up to date with developments on this matter as they happen because, if nothing else, we could all do with a good laugh at the moment.

"We hope everyone is keeping safe at the current time. Our distillery will shortly begin producing our next batch of delicious vodka and we hope you can all enjoy one of our Ghost cocktails again once this madness has passed. Cheers!

"(p.s. don't worry Tobias Fitta, the next batch won't be releasing any rock albums either)"

GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge performed as a "new" Papa Emeritus on each of the band's first three LPs, with each version of Papa replacing the one that came before it. Papa Emeritus III was retired in favor of Cardinal Copia before the release of 2018's "Prequelle" album.

Last October, Forge confirmed to U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine that there would be a new character fronting GHOST by the time the group's next LP sees the light of day.

"Prequelle" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured the chart-topping singles "Rats" and "Dance Macabre".

In December 2018, GHOST nabbed two more Grammy nominations, "Best Rock Album" for "Prequelle" and "Best Rock Song" for "Rats".

