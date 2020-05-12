British Vodka Makers Allegedly Threatened With Legal Action By GHOST

May 12, 2020 0 Comments

British Vodka Makers Allegedly Threatened With Legal Action By GHOST

The makers of Ghost, the hand-crafted British ultra-premium vodka, claim to have recently received a threatening legal letter from the representatives of the Swedish band GHOST over the sale of their product.

The vodka brand, which was apparently launched in June 2015, took to its Facebook page on Saturday (May 9) to share a manipulated photo of GHOST at the 2016 Grammy Awards, where the band was honored in the "Best Metal Performance" category, with frontman Tobias Forge holding a Ghost vodka bottle instead of a Grammy. The vodka makers captioned the picture with the following message: "Recently we were rather bemused to receive legal correspondence on behalf of the Swedish band GHOST and their lead singer, Tobias Fitta Forge, informing us of action they wish to take against us for.....um....making vodka. As if 2020 wasn't strange enough already. We will keep everyone up to date with developments on this matter as they happen because, if nothing else, we could all do with a good laugh at the moment.

"We hope everyone is keeping safe at the current time. Our distillery will shortly begin producing our next batch of delicious vodka and we hope you can all enjoy one of our Ghost cocktails again once this madness has passed. Cheers!

"(p.s. don't worry Tobias Fitta, the next batch won't be releasing any rock albums either)"

GHOST mastermind Tobias Forge performed as a "new" Papa Emeritus on each of the band's first three LPs, with each version of Papa replacing the one that came before it. Papa Emeritus III was retired in favor of Cardinal Copia before the release of 2018's "Prequelle" album.

Last October, Forge confirmed to U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine that there would be a new character fronting GHOST by the time the group's next LP sees the light of day.

"Prequelle" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured the chart-topping singles "Rats" and "Dance Macabre".

In December 2018, GHOST nabbed two more Grammy nominations, "Best Rock Album" for "Prequelle" and "Best Rock Song" for "Rats".

Recently we were rather bemused to receive legal correspondence on behalf of the Swedish band Ghost and their lead...

Posted by Ghost Vodka on Saturday, May 9, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).