BRING ME THE HORIZON To Release 'Parasite Eve' Single This Week

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON will release their new single, "Parasite Eve", on June 25. On Monday (June 22), the band posted the date "25/06" on Twitter, along with what appears to be the single's artwork and a link to sign up for updates.

"Parasite Eve" was originally scheduled to arrive on June 10, but was postponed in light of events related to Black Lives Matter, the recent civil unrest and calls for police reform in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

The "Parasite Eve" title appears to be taken from the 1998 PlayStation survival video game of the same name. Singer Oli Sykes explained: "Although the inspiration for the song didn't come from the current pandemic, as we were writing it the similarities started to get weird, I guess. It felt important for us to carry on with this song in particular because the message really hits differently, because it feels like something we need right now."

BRING ME THE HORIZON has spent the last few weeks writing and recording new music remotely, releasing a series of videos that show how the band has managed to work on the songs during the coronavirus pandemic.

BRING ME THE HORIZON's acclaimed sixth album "Amo" came out more than a year ago.

Last December, BRING ME THE HORIZON dropped a surprise new album, "Music To Listen To...". The eight-song set runs for an hour and 15 minutes and features guest appearances from Halsey, Happyalone., Toriel, Yonaka, Lotus Eater and Bexey. Two of the tracks clock in at more than 10 minutes each, while "Underground Big {HEADFULOFHYENA}" runs over 24 minutes long.

The LP followed BRING ME THE HORIZON's video for "Ludens", a song the band recorded for the "Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music From The World Of Death Stranding)" soundtrack, featuring original music inspired by the PlayStation 4 (PS4) video game "Death Stranding".

Last year, Sykes told NME that the group is changing its approach to releasing music, saying: "We're not going to do an album again, maybe ever. We're thinking about doing shorter records... the plan is to release multiple records [in 2020]."

