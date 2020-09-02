BRING ME THE HORIZON Teams Up With YUNGBLUD For 'Obey' Single

Two-time-Grammy-nominated band BRING ME THE HORIZON has enlisted fellow Brit Yungblud for its new single "Obey", out now via Columbia Records. The track premiered as Annie Mac's "Hottest Record" on her BBC Radio 1 show earlier today.

The official video for the single also premiered today. Directed by BRING ME THE HORIZON frontman Oliver Sykes, the visual was shot in London and stars both Oli and Yungblud who battle each other as robots before an unexpected turn of events occurs.

"Obey" is a soaring ode about how, as a society, oppression has been so normalized in our DNA that we can't even see it anymore. Oli says: "We consider ourselves free, but only because the chains are invisible, and we are controlled in ways we don't even want to think about. They tell us how to live with a smile on their face, like shit ain't fucked up, inform us of tragic statistics like it's nothing… it's a weird world."

Yungblud adds: "We are being told to conform to a completely outdated idea that we don't relate to or even understand. They teach us to turn against each other and to fight against our differences rather than embrace and celebrate them. They try to keep us divided because it makes us weaker. Robots follow robots, because they feel nothing at all. But what they don't realize is that to us, to be different is to be free, and a world of fucking love and equality is a world we want to be part of. We will rise above the hate and the diversion. We will fight for the world we want to be a part of. We will not obey."

Written by BRING ME THE HORIZON with additional production by Doom and Doom Eternal composer Mick Gordon, "Obey" is the third track lifted from the band's first EP of the "Posthuman" series. It follows the group's first song released during isolation "Parasite Eve", which has over 35 million streams to date. BRING ME THE HORIZON continues to use this time to create and write what is set to be some of its most boundary-crossing, powerful music to date.

Photo credit: Haris Nukem

