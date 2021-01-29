BRING ME THE HORIZON Scores Second U.K. No. 1 Album With 'Post Human: Survival Horror'

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON have topped the U.K. chart with their latest EP, "Post Human: Survival Horror".

The first in a series of EPs to come as part of BRING ME THE HORIZON's "Post Human" project was originally released last October, but has only now been made available in various physical formats (vinyl, CD and cassette). 92% of the record's chart sales this week were physical purchases, according to the Official Charts Company.

"We really weren't expecting to get a Number One after having a record out for three months, so we're super stoked for this to happen especially after getting the Top Five last year," frontman Oli Sykes said.

"We'd like to thank all the fans for the support for getting us to this point. So much is going on with the band right now it feels like a really exciting time for us, and this is a great way to start our year. Also, I would like to give a shout out to BICEP as I'm a massive fan of the new record out this week."

Prior to hitting No. 1 on the U.K. chart with "Post Human: Survival Horror", Sykes told NME: "It's a little unexpected, but it's cool. When we released the record last year, it was just digitally, and one of the reasons for me was to avoid this whole debacle. We didn't really give a fuck about where it charts, but as soon as it becomes a possibility, then everyone wants it — management, the record label — and you can't help but want it a little bit yourself for the sheer ego of it.

"According to this game that you have to play, it doesn't matter if your last record sold more but got to Number Two, it's better to sell less records and get to Number One."

"Post Human: Survival Horror" was released via Columbia Records. The nine-song effort includes the previously released singles "Obey", "Ludens", "Parasite Eve" and "Teardrops", as well as new collaborations with NOVA TWINS, BABYMETAL and EVANESCENCE's Amy Lee.

BRING ME THE HORIZON spent the last year writing and recording new music remotely, releasing a series of videos that show how the band has managed to work on the songs during the coronavirus pandemic.

BRING ME THE HORIZON will embark on a five-date U.K. arena tour in September.