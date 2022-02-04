BRING ME THE HORIZON Releases 'Moon Over Castle' Off 'Gran Turismo 7' Soundtrack

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON have released their instrumental version of "Moon Over Castle". The track is lifted from "Find Your Line (Official Music From Gran Turismo 7)", which will be available via Columbia Records and Sony Interactive Entertainment on March 4 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

In tandem with the song release, Columbia Records and Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled a visualizer that showcases the Willow Springs course of "Gran Turismo 7" featuring "Moon Over Castle". Watch the video below.

The high-octane soundtrack features original music inspired by the highly anticipated video game "Gran Turismo 7". The star-studded lineup of artists includes BRING ME THE HORIZON, ROSALÍA, MAJOR LAZER, NOTHING BUT THIEVES, FANATIX, KIM DRACULA, LONDON GRAMMAR, JAWSH685, LOUS AND THE YAKUZA, LIL TJAY and DISCIPLES.

"Gran Turismo" is a video game developed by Polyphony Digital Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Having launched in Japan first in 1997, the multi-award-winning franchise is regarded as the best and most authentic driving simulator due to true-to-life graphics, authentic physics technology and careful attention to detail. Polyphony and its famed creator Kazunori Yamauchi have revolutionized the racing game genre.

Last September, BRING ME THE HORIZON launched a new single titled "DiE4u". Recorded remotely during the pandemic with frontman Oli Sykes stuck in Brazil and keyboardist Jordan Fish in the U.K., "DiE4u" was part of the second phase of the "Post Human" EP campaign.

BRIT and Grammy-nominated quintet BRING ME THE HORIZON is one of the most electrifying and successful rock bands to emerge from the U.K. The group released its gold-certified sixth studio album, "Amo", in 2019, which debuted at No. 1 in 17 markets and was named "one of the most anticipated albums of 2019" by Billboard, with NME describing it as "bold, brilliant and boundary-pushing." "Amo" garnered the band their second Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Album" after the LP's first single, "Mantra", earned them a nod for "Best Rock Song" in 2018. The Sheffield five-piece also received its first BRIT Award nomination for "Best Group" last year. BRING ME THE HORIZON has sold over four million albums globally to date, played sold-out shows in over 40 countries, including two sold-out nights at London's O2 and one night at The Forum in Los Angeles, wowed a traditionally non-rock crowd at Glastonbury Festival in 2016 and 2018, and stole the show at high profile festivals across Europe all summer 2019. "Amo" followed 2016's critically acclaimed, platinum-certified "That's The Spirit", which entered the U.K. charts and the U.S. Billboard album chart at No. 2. They have now also amassed over one billion video views on YouTube. BRING ME THE HORIZON is vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Mat Nicholls, and keyboardist Jordan Fish.

