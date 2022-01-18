BRING ME THE HORIZON Postpones European Tour To 2023

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON have pushed back their previously announced European headline tour to 2023 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the continent.

Earlier today, the band released the following statement: "Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID situation across Europe, our February EU headline tour needs to be postponed.

"We want to bring you the full show with no holding back – the true Post Human experience – but we need to do it safely.

"Updates on Lyon and Budapest will be coming soon.

"See you there."

2023 dates:

Feb. 02 - Hannover Swiss Life Hall

Feb. 03 - Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle

Feb. 04 - Frankfurt Messehalle

Feb. 06 - Gliwice Arena Gliwice

Feb. 07 - Prague Mala Sportovini Hala

Feb. 09 - Vienna Stadthalle

Feb. 10 - Munich Zenith

Feb. 11 - Milan Mediolanium Forum

Feb. 13 - Toulouse Zenith

Feb. 15 - Lisbon Sala Tejo

Feb. 18 - Madrid Palacio Vistalegre

Feb. 19 - Barcelona Saint Jordi Club

Feb. 21 - Basel St. Jakobshalle

Feb. 22 - Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle

Feb. 24 - Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Feb. 25 - Hamburg Barclays Arena

Feb. 26 - Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Feb. 28 - Antwerp Lotto Arena

Support on the trek will still come from A DAY TO REMEMBER and POORSTACY.

Last September, BRING ME THE HORIZON launched a new single titled "DiE4u". Recorded remotely during the pandemic with frontman Oli Sykes stuck in Brazil and keyboardist Jordan Fish in the U.K., "DiE4u" was part of the second phase of the "Post Human" EP campaign.

BRIT and Grammy-nominated quintet BRING ME THE HORIZON is one of the most electrifying and successful rock bands to emerge from the U.K. The group released its gold-certified sixth studio album, "Amo", in 2019, which debuted at No. 1 in 17 markets and was named "one of the most anticipated albums of 2019" by Billboard, with NME describing it as "bold, brilliant and boundary-pushing." "Amo" garnered the band their second Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Album" after the LP's first single, "Mantra", earned them a nod for "Best Rock Song" in 2018. The Sheffield five-piece also received its first BRIT Award nomination for "Best Group" last year. BRING ME THE HORIZON has sold over four million albums globally to date, played sold-out shows in over 40 countries, including two sold-out nights at London's O2 and one night at The Forum in Los Angeles, wowed a traditionally non-rock crowd at Glastonbury Festival in 2016 and 2018, and stole the show at high profile festivals across Europe all summer 2019. "Amo" followed 2016's critically acclaimed, platinum-certified "That's The Spirit", which entered the U.K. charts and the U.S. Billboard album chart at No. 2. They have now also amassed over one billion video views on YouTube. BRING ME THE HORIZON is vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Mat Nicholls, and keyboardist Jordan Fish.

