BRING ME THE HORIZON Postpones European Tour To 2023

British rockers BRING ME THE HORIZON have pushed back their previously announced European headline tour to 2023 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the continent.
Earlier today, the band released the following statement: "Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID situation across Europe, our February EU headline tour needs to be postponed.
"We want to bring you the full show with no holding back – the true Post Human experience – but we need to do it safely.
"Updates on Lyon and Budapest will be coming soon.
"See you there."
2023 dates:
Feb. 02 - Hannover Swiss Life Hall
Feb. 03 - Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle
Feb. 04 - Frankfurt Messehalle
Feb. 06 - Gliwice Arena Gliwice
Feb. 07 - Prague Mala Sportovini Hala
Feb. 09 - Vienna Stadthalle
Feb. 10 - Munich Zenith
Feb. 11 - Milan Mediolanium Forum
Feb. 13 - Toulouse Zenith
Feb. 15 - Lisbon Sala Tejo
Feb. 18 - Madrid Palacio Vistalegre
Feb. 19 - Barcelona Saint Jordi Club
Feb. 21 - Basel St. Jakobshalle
Feb. 22 - Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle
Feb. 24 - Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
Feb. 25 - Hamburg Barclays Arena
Feb. 26 - Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Feb. 28 - Antwerp Lotto Arena
Support on the trek will still come from A DAY TO REMEMBER and POORSTACY.
Last September, BRING ME THE HORIZON launched a new single titled "DiE4u". Recorded remotely during the pandemic with frontman Oli Sykes stuck in Brazil and keyboardist Jordan Fish in the U.K., "DiE4u" was part of the second phase of the "Post Human" EP campaign.
BRIT and Grammy-nominated quintet BRING ME THE HORIZON is one of the most electrifying and successful rock bands to emerge from the U.K. The group released its gold-certified sixth studio album, "Amo", in 2019, which debuted at No. 1 in 17 markets and was named "one of the most anticipated albums of 2019" by Billboard, with NME describing it as "bold, brilliant and boundary-pushing." "Amo" garnered the band their second Grammy nomination for "Best Rock Album" after the LP's first single, "Mantra", earned them a nod for "Best Rock Song" in 2018. The Sheffield five-piece also received its first BRIT Award nomination for "Best Group" last year. BRING ME THE HORIZON has sold over four million albums globally to date, played sold-out shows in over 40 countries, including two sold-out nights at London's O2 and one night at The Forum in Los Angeles, wowed a traditionally non-rock crowd at Glastonbury Festival in 2016 and 2018, and stole the show at high profile festivals across Europe all summer 2019. "Amo" followed 2016's critically acclaimed, platinum-certified "That's The Spirit", which entered the U.K. charts and the U.S. Billboard album chart at No. 2. They have now also amassed over one billion video views on YouTube. BRING ME THE HORIZON is vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Mat Nicholls, and keyboardist Jordan Fish.
eUroPE hEadLinE t0ur 2023. sEe u TheRE? https://t.co/nk94NN5Qzi pic.twitter.com/TsN7rOxsSR
— Bring Me The Horizon (@bmthofficial) January 18, 2022
