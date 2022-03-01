BRING ME THE HORIZON Cancels Shows In Russia, Belarus And Ukraine

BRING ME THE HORIZON has canceled its shows in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine last week.

The British rockers were scheduled play nine dates across Russia next month, along with one concert in Kyiv and one in Minsk.

Earlier today, BRING ME THE HORIZON released the following statement: "In solidarity with Ukraine and to stand against the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership, we must cancel our forthcoming dates in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

"Ukraine is an incredibly special place for us, we have toured & made numerous music videos there, making lots of strong bonds & lifelong friendships, we are in awe of the bravery demonstrated right now by the Ukrainian people, & we pray for a return to peace as soon as possible.

"Russia we also want to acknowledge that the atrocities being committed by Russian leadership does not reflect the ideals or beliefs of the incredible people we have met there.

"We will be using our platform and voice to what we can to support Ukraine in these incredibly difficult times."

A number of other music artists have chosen to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine by canceling their concerts in the country.

Last Thursday (February 24), Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in Ukraine. Putin made the announcement during a televised early morning speech, peddling accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false. (Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.)

The Russian leader called for Ukraine's "demilitarization and denazification" and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen."

Putin's military aggression — which has been described by U.S. president Joe Biden as an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine — has resulted at least 136 civilian deaths so far, including 13 children, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.

