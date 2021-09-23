BRING ME THE HORIZON: Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Making Of 'DiE4u' Video

Behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the music video for "DiE4u", the new single from BRING ME THE HORIZON, can be seen below. Recorded remotely during the pandemic with frontman Oli Sykes stuck in Brazil and keyboardist Jordan Fish in the U.K., "DiE4u" is part of the second phase of the "Post Human" EP campaign.

The new single, out now via Columbia Records, is another perfectly crafted future emo masterpiece by the U.K. five-piece and comes with a video, shot in Kiev and directed by Sykes.

Oli says: "''DiE4u' is a song about toxic obsessions, vices and things you can't kick. I think a lot of people went through very similar struggles while in lockdown, coming face to face with yourself and seeing who you really are and what's important. The song is a triumphant and emotional one for me because it was a time of realization to kick the things that were no good, and to take the choice in bettering myself. It also connects to a deeper theme about us as a society, and how we need to look at the way we treat ourselves, each other as well as the world."

BRING ME THE HORIZON recently celebrated a U.K. No. 1 with its EP "Post Human: Survival Horror", which has been streamed over 450 million times and sold over 300,000 globally, showcasing the band's incredible drive to explore and push its own creative boundaries during the height of the global pandemic. The EP became one of their most intricate, varied pieces of music thus far and scored them critical acclaim.

The four singles alone from "Post Human: Survival Horror" racked up over 250 million streams across platforms to date.

"DiE4u" comes ahead of a sold-out arena tour in the U.K. and BRING ME THE HORIZON's appearance at SLIPKNOT's Knotfest at Los Angeles's Banc Of California Stadium on November 5.

Photo credit: Reece Owen

