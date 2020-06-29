BRIAN HOWE's Posthumous Song 'Going Home' Released By Former BAD COMPANY Singer's Family

June 29, 2020 0 Comments

BRIAN HOWE's Posthumous Song 'Going Home' Released By Former BAD COMPANY Singer's Family

A previously unreleased song from late BAD COMPANY singer Brian Howe, "Going Home", can be streamed below. According to the Fort Myers News-Press, the track was penned by Howe and producer Brooks Paschal about 2016, soon after the death of Howe's mother.

"We knew that it was going to be the next important song," Paschal told the Fort Myers News-Press. "We always knew it was gonna be a home run."

Howe died less than two months ago before getting to release the track, which was completed in January 2019 at Paschal's Mockingbird Studios in Tyler, Texas.

"This is one of the last songs Brian wrote and recorded and, as it turns out, sadly it was very prophetic," said Howe's manager, Paul Easton. "The song really touched everybody in the office when they first heard it. And today, as we work on the release, it is still a tough one to listen to."

"Going Home" is one of around 15 songs that were written and recorded by Howe and Paschal for a possible new album. More tracks from those sessions will likely arrive later this year, although it is unclear if a full-length record will see the light of day.

"We have to assess what is there, how many songs are finished or close to being done and, of course, are they up to Brian's exacting standards," Easton said. "He was a very hard critic of his own work, and we have to be sure and maintain those standards."

Howe passed away on May 6 at his home in Florida after suffering cardiac arrest. He had a history of heart issues, having previously had a heart attack in 2017.

The singer was reportedly involved in a road traffic accident in Florida at the end of April, in which he suffered broken ribs.

Howe fronted BAD COMPANY between 1986 and 1994 and provided vocals on hit albums including 1988's "Dangerous Age" and 1990's "Holy Water".

The English-born singer, who previously worked with Ted Nugent, was openly bitter that his contribution to the band's legacy was not recognized, telling Rock Candy magazine in 2018: "It's as if my time with BAD COMPANY has been airbrushed out of history. Those guys live in a cocoon where it's permanently 1974 and they've purposefully removed anything I ever had to do with them."

Howe left BAD COMPANY after recording four albums, and believed the band "haven't released anything worthwhile since. And certainly nothing that's sold as well as the albums I was involved in. Those records gave BAD COMPANY a new lease of life."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).