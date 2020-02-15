BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH Says Death Of JONATHAN DAVIS's Wife Brought KORN Members 'Closer' Together

KORN guitarist Brian "Head" Welch spoke to Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 about how singer Jonathan Davis losing both his mother and his estranged wife within the same time span during the making of the band's latest LP, "The Nothing", affected the group's interpersonal relationships. Asked if Davis leaned on his bandmates a little more as a result of the tragedy, Welch said: "Totally. We all got closer. I went and visited him, and so did the [other] guys, just to be with him at his house — just to be there, just to be around. We didn't know what to do, 'cause we were in the middle of writing — two weeks on, two weeks off type of thing — and then that happened, and it was just, like, 'We don't know when to get back to work.'"

He continued: "It was heavy for all of us, because we were all connected — good or bad — for years and years, with him and his wife and his family and everything. So it was just a trip, man. But it did bring us closer, and it kind of sparked a better appreciation for life. I don't know — tragedy seems to make you think. And then working for the band, too, I feel like he dug into his pain and healing with writing this record a lot more — like he used to do in the past. Pain produces a lot of cool things, if you let it. If you don't let it, it takes you down and makes you bitter."

Davis's wife Deven died in August 2018 at the age of 39 from the effects of mixing five drugs, including cocaine and heroin.

The former girl-on-girl porn star reportedly suffered with sobriety and substance abuse throughout her life.

According to Jonathan, Deven also battled alcohol and a sex and gambling addiction.

In a statement released shortly after her death, Jonathan called Deven "an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend" who was suffering from "a very serious mental illness."

After marrying Jonathan in 2004, Deven and the singer had two kids together, Pirate and Zeppelin. (Jonathan's first son from his previous marriage, Nathan, turned 24 last fall.)

"The Nothing", KORN's 13th studio LP, came out last year.

The band is currently on the road in the U.S. with BREAKING BENJAMIN.

