BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH: 'KORN Is Just An Emotional Processing Machine'

Brian "Head" Welch, guitarist for the band KORN, and his daughter Jennea talked to The You Rock Foundation about the challenges and triumphs in their father/daughter relationship as featured in Welch's documentary "Loud Krazy Love". In the discussion below, dad and daughter share their personal views on life's unique complexities and how they keep an open heart while maintaining a healthy state of mind.

"KORN is just an emotional processing machine — first of all, for our singer; second of all, for the fans," Brian says in the video. "We've all felt the things that Jonathan [Davis] sings about. It's very special what it means to people. I'm just honored to be a part of a band that is known for giving back to the wounded human condition.

"When we first started in KORN, we thought this rock stardom was for us — the fame and all that — but the real gift is for the fans," he explained. "They've been given a gift, and they've been really connected to it, and they enjoy it and they get healed from it. They're everything to us — the fans are."

Welch left KORN in early 2005, at the same time announcing that he kicked his addictions to drugs and alcohol by becoming a born-again Christian. He rejoined the band in 2013.

Both Welch and KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu have had highly public, though separate, conversion experiences, ones that have been greeted with a certain amount of skepticism.

KORN's latest album, "The Nothing", was released last September via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

