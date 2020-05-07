BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH: 'KORN Is Just An Emotional Processing Machine'

May 7, 2020 0 Comments

BRIAN 'HEAD' WELCH: 'KORN Is Just An Emotional Processing Machine'

Brian "Head" Welch, guitarist for the band KORN, and his daughter Jennea talked to The You Rock Foundation about the challenges and triumphs in their father/daughter relationship as featured in Welch's documentary "Loud Krazy Love". In the discussion below, dad and daughter share their personal views on life's unique complexities and how they keep an open heart while maintaining a healthy state of mind.

"KORN is just an emotional processing machine — first of all, for our singer; second of all, for the fans," Brian says in the video. "We've all felt the things that Jonathan [Davis] sings about. It's very special what it means to people. I'm just honored to be a part of a band that is known for giving back to the wounded human condition.

"When we first started in KORN, we thought this rock stardom was for us — the fame and all that — but the real gift is for the fans," he explained. "They've been given a gift, and they've been really connected to it, and they enjoy it and they get healed from it. They're everything to us — the fans are."

Welch left KORN in early 2005, at the same time announcing that he kicked his addictions to drugs and alcohol by becoming a born-again Christian. He rejoined the band in 2013.

Both Welch and KORN bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu have had highly public, though separate, conversion experiences, ones that have been greeted with a certain amount of skepticism.

KORN's latest album, "The Nothing", was released last September via Roadrunner/Elektra. The follow-up to 2016's "The Serenity Of Suffering" was once again produced by Nick Raskulinecz.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).