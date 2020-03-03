BRET MICHAELS 'Would Love To' Release New POISON Song Before 'The Stadium Tour'

Bret Michaels says that he "would love to" release a new POISON song in time for the band's summer tour with DEF LEPPARD and MÖTLEY CRÜE.

During an appearance yesterday (Monday, March 2) on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation", Michaels was asked if there are any plans for POISON to release new music. Bret responded (hear audio below): "I think one song is gonna be great. I think we will, for sure. I know Rikki [Rockett, drums] and I have; we've exchanged ideas.

"If you're asking me, I'd just like to do an incredible, just kick-ass — and when I say this, I mean a new version, but that feel of that 'Nothin' But A Good Time', that 'Talk Dirty To Me'," he explained. "Just a great rock song, just something that is a lot of fun to write, but with a big-hook chorus. Just to write a song like that would be incredible — even if it's just one to start it — and go in there and have a great time doing it."

When asked if he would like to release this new POISON track before the launch of "The Stadium Tour", Bret responded: "I would love to [get it out] before 'The Stadium' dates, and that'll be yet to be seen if that can happen."

POISON's last album of new material was 2002's "Hollyweird". An album of covers, "Poison'd", followed in 2007.

In 2018, POISON completed the "Nothin' But A Good Time" tour with CHEAP TRICK and POP EVIL.

Two years ago, POISON bassist Bobby Dall said that the band "should" be making a new studio album but claimed that he didn't know if it would happen. "I'm not going to bullshit you and say there's any [new music] in the process [of being made]," he told All That Shreds. "Would I like there to be? Yes. But, it's a matter of everyone having the time. Everybody in the band has other commitments. Some members have younger children than others. So between those two issues, it's difficult, and, you know, [there are] health issues as we get older. Should we be making a new record? Yes, definitely. But will it happen? I don't know."

In a 2017 interview, Rockett acknowledged that part of the reason the band hasn't been motivated to work on new music has been the fact that fans rarely show interest in hearing fresh material performed live when classic rock groups go on tour. "We could write the second coming of 'Talk Dirty To Me', and I don't know if people wanna hear it or not, and that's a frustrating thing; it really is," he said. "AEROSMITH was able to do it, but not everybody is. I mean, even THE ROLLING STONES have had problems with that in the last few years. So… I don't know. But I do think it's important to stay viable. For the 'über fans,' it's always a really, really good thing. And that's what you do it for — you do it for you, you do it for the real fans, the real true fans."

More recently, Rockett admitted that he and other members of POISON harbor some resentment toward Michaels, whose frequent tours as a solo artist caused the band to take a five-year break from the road.

"I think we need to get away from each other and do other things, but at the same time, I think he spent a little too much time away," Rockett said. "There's definitely some resentment, but not resentment like I want him to fail. I want him to do good. I just want POISON to be important too, and I would like [him] to put a little more energy into POISON."

"The Stadium Tour" will kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run. The band toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all three acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

"Trunk Nation" airs daily on SiriusXM's Volume channel 106.

