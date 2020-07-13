BRET MICHAELS Trains For Upcoming Action/Suspense Film (Video)

POISON frontman Bret Michaels is working with Taran Butler, a 23-time Southwest Pistol League champ who has earned a national reputation as Hollywood's go-to weapons trainer, on his first action/suspense streaming series tentatively titled "The Music Man". Production on the show is set to begin when CDC guidelines allow, possibily in early to late fall.

Video footage of the first day of training is available below.

Back in 1998, Michaels starred in, directed and produced a psychological thriller film titled "A Letter From Death Row". Sheen/Michaels Entertainment, his production company with actor Charlie Sheen, went on to produce "No Code Of Conduct", "Free Money" and "In God's Hands".

Michaels rose to fame in the 1980s as the singer of POISON, which still tours periodically. He later became a reality TV personality in such shows as dating contest "Rock Of Love" and on "The Celebrity Apprentice". Most recently, Michaels was one of the contestants on Fox's smash hit "The Masked Singer".

Last month, POISON, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS announced that "The Stadium Tour" has been postponed until the summer 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

