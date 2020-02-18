BRET MICHAELS To Sell His 'Rock Star' RV

Music icon, philanthropist, reality TV star and RV fanatic Bret Michaels is building a new custom coach tour bus as he heads out on this year's hottest stadium tour and is making a beautiful custom 2014 Entegra Aspire available at a realistic price.

The RV has logged some of its 111,165 miles touring across the United States and Canada on some of the biggest tours both solo and with Bret's band POISON and is a one-of-a-kind luxury tour bus, maintained and serviced to perfection. Not only does this vehicle have active suspension, offering one of the best rides in an RV, but you will enjoy all the upgraded conveniences and features that the entrepreneur custom ordered and enjoyed for both his personal and professional travel.

This 45' Aspire features: the True Entegra frame and body style, powerful 450 horse power Cummins diesel engine, full propane system, 2800W inverter, custom propane fireplace that also serves as a heater in the winter, king size sleep number bed, sectional sofa made by Flex-Steele, dual bathrooms front and rear with shower, walk-up closet, new carpet, full kitchen with pull-out cooking counter, stackable washer and dryer, electric grill, 5 TVs, including exterior entertainment center with one outside TV, incredible cargo storage with full tour bus style, passthrough bays and rollout trays, custom 360-degree exterior camera system, four slides, extra-long shore power cables, motorized awnings, new batteries, new tires and this 10K Onan Generator with recent service completed by Peterbilt has never let Michaels down.

For more information, visit BretMichaels.com.

This summer, POISON will embark on "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

Michaels survived one of his most difficult health years to date in 2010 when he faced an emergency appendectomy, a brain hemorrhage and heart surgery.

"I dealt with a lot of health issues during that year, and by the grace of God and a lot of hard work and therapy, I'm still on the good side of the dirt and having a good time," he told People.

The 56-year-old rocker, who is a father to two daughters, is a lifelong Type 1 juvenile diabetic who continues to raise funds and awareness for not only diabetic causes, but St. Jude Children's Hospital, PetSmart charities and more.

