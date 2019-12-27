BRET MICHAELS To Perform At Special New Year's Eve Celebration At Marriott Marquis Times Square
December 27, 2019
POISON singer Bret Michaels will perform this New Year's Eve (December 31) at the beautiful Marriott Marquis Times Square at Matthew Gavin's Marquis in New York City. The event takes place annually inside the Broadway Lounge on the 8th and 9th floors overlooking the world-famous celebration.
Guests will party the night away with priceless views of the main stage, where some of the world's most popular acts will appear live, as well as an unobstructed view of the world-famous Times Square ball drop from the VIP Patio only a block away from the ball.
The affair comes complete with amazing DJs and live performances, a New Year's Eve-inspired menu, premium open bar, party favors, and the chance to rub elbows with celebrities and the world's elite in an intimate environment. Tickets start at $500.
Also scheduled to perform during this evening are pop star Tiffany, country star Billy Gilman and finalist from Fox's singing competition show "The Four" Cheyenne Elliott. You'll also get a chance to meet former NFL star and "Dancing With the Stars" mirror ball champion Rashard Jennings and FOX 5 New York and WWE on-air personality Alyse Zwick.
