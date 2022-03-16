BRET MICHAELS To Appear On Tonight's Episode Of 'Guy's Grocery Games'

POISON singer Bret Michaels will appear on "Guy's Grocery Games" at 8 p.m. Wednesday (March 16) on the Food Network. The show is hosted by restaurateur Guy Fieri.

The official description for the episode, dubbed "Craziest Day In Flavortown", reads as follows: "Proving that anything can happen in Flavortown, four all-star chefs are wearing body cams for Guy Fieri's craziest competition ever, with appearances from rocker Bret Michaels and the Six Million Dollar Man, actor Lee Majors. First, the chefs search frantically for grocery carts containing the ingredients and cash they need to make a fried appetizer and a mystery entree. Then, a special birthday surprise comes with a catch as the chefs encounter yet another crazy twist. Guy's son Hunter steps in to judge the dishes to help determine which chef conquered these crazy games for a chance to win $20,000."

As a reality TV star, Michaels has appeared in an extensive library of hit shows including VH1's smash show "Rock Of Love", winning the highest-rated season of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" and Travel Channel's "Rock My RV", currently featured on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Fans have eagerly binged his TV hits on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Tubi, PlutoTV and AppleTV.

Bret was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1963. Rising to fame as the frontman of POISON, one of rock's most iconic and enduring bands, he helped define rock 'n' roll on the Sunset Strip. POISON's massive success includes selling over 30 million records worldwide and numerous hit singles. Bret's solo career has charted its own course with multiple solo albums. His "Custom Built" album included guest appearances by Joe Perry (AEROSMITH) Loretta Lynn, Jimmy Buffett, Ace Frehley (KISS), Michael Anthony (VAN HALEN) and members of LYNYRD SKYNYRD.

POISON's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.