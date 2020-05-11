BRET MICHAELS Sets Record Straight On STEVIE NICKS Relationship

During an appearance on today's (Monday, May 11) edition of "The Talk", Bret Michaels revealed exclusively what really happened between him and Stevie Nicks while they recorded "Love's A Hard Game To Play", a song that the POISON singer had written for her for inclusion on her first retrospective release, 1991's "Timespace: The Best Of Stevie Nicks". Asked if he showed Nicks his "rock of love" or if they did the "unskinny bop," Michaels laughed and responded: "I know where this is going. Number one, she is awesome. We wrote an incredible song together. But the night before, I came into town. We went out to dinner, had the best time. We laughed, closed the place down; we were up on Sunset Strip, a restaurant up there. The place closed down. We laughed, told stories. It was awesome. Next day, recorded the song. It was incredible. Sitting there the way you dream it to be — you know, playing music. She's on the piano; I'm on the guitar. All great. But I say this with all respect — beautiful woman all the way around, but there was no 'rock of love." He added: "It was good, though. There was tension. You know what I mean?"

In the liner notes for "Timespace", Nicks wrote about "Love's A Hard Game To Play": "This song was just brought to me barely two weeks ago by a most extraordinary young man. One of these men who has everything — beauty, sensitivity, warmth, and a love for life that I had not seen in a long time. I recorded his song, singing it for him to the best of my ability, hoping that the people would love the song as much as we loved doing it. A new friend, in this business, who asks for nothing but for me to be happy is a very rare thing. I hope he will remain my friend for a long time, because finding someone like him seldom happens in one's lifetime. But when it does, there is nothing like it. He was happy, because I believed in him. And he has brought something back to me that I thought I had lost... my laughter."

POISON's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS is currently scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. The 31-date trek will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour, although it remains to be seen whether large public gatherings will be viable again by the time the tour is slated to begin.

CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

