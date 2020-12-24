BRET MICHAELS, SEBASTIAN BACH And LITA FORD Set For '80S RADICAL SABBATICAL Virtual Festival

Bret Michaels (POISON), Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW) and Lita Ford are among the artists who will take part in the '80s Radical Sabbatical virtual interactive festival, scheduled to be held on January 30, 2021.

Isn't it time to escape to a simpler era? Isn't it about time to treat yourself to a full day of fun — '80s style? The '80s Radical Sabbatical is just what we need right now, so get ready for the party to kick off a brand new year.

Your ticket gives you full access to an all-day extravaganza of A-list musical performances, games, arts, prizes, activities and personal connection.

Michaels will deliver "nothin' but a good time" as he performs his greatest hits from his home studio. Bach will host "Vinyl Wino", a virtual wine and music pairing from his house to yours. Ford, the first lady of rock, will rock out for your enjoyment.

For more information, go to this location.

