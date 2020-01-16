BRET MICHAELS Reveals Skin Cancer Scare

POISON frontman Bret Michaels has revealed that he is about to undergo two separate surgeries — one to repair a torn rotator cuff and another to have a patch of skin cancer removed.

Michaels offered an update on his health via a personal message on his official web site. He wrote: "After a very recent kickoff to the new year, physical & MRI it has been brought to my attention that I have torn my right shoulder rotator cuff which would answer the question why it looks like a lump or bone was sticking out of my right shoulder. A little more complex I will also have to undergo a procedure to remove skin cancer that was detected after a recent biopsy."

He continued: "I'm in the hands of incredible specialists who are both positive for great outcomes. It may slow me down a bit at the beginning of the year, but if God willing I promise this year will be awesome. Just a few less solo shows & special events until I get this all squared up. As always continuing great diabetic maintenance to keep on rocking in 2020!"

Bret's next solo show is scheduled for January 23 at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Michaels survived one of his most difficult health years to date in 2010 when he faced an emergency appendectomy, a brain hemorrhage and heart surgery.

"I dealt with a lot of health issues during that year, and by the grace of God and a lot of hard work and therapy, I'm still on the good side of the dirt and having a good time," he told People last month.

The 56-year-old rocker, who is a father to two daughters, is a lifelong Type 1 juvenile diabetic who continues to raise funds and awareness for not only diabetic causes, but St. Jude Children's Hospital, PetSmart charities and more.

This summer, POISON will embark on "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

