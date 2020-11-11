BRET MICHAELS Releases Veterans Day Video Message

POISON singer Bret Michaels has released short video message thanking veterans for their service on this Veterans Day. Check it out below.

Last month, Michaels, the son of a Navy veteran, visited Luke Air Force Base to show his continued support for the men and women of the country's military and their families and to celebrate the opening of the new DOCS facility directly on base.

Coming from a long line of veterans, the POISON frontman, an ardent lifelong supporter of our nation's military, always makes it a point during his live shows to bring veterans on the stage to honor them in arenas and stadiums across the country. During his visit to Luke AFB, Michaels met hundreds of service members and their families, who also received a copy of his bestselling book "Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography / My Life in Pictures & Stories".

"Every once in a while, you come to the absolute real deal," said Dr. Larry Caplin of DOCS. "The guy whose family is in the military, the guy who will travel far and wide around the world in to dangerous places and otherwise to help support the military and Bret is that guy."

Michaels has been to Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Abu Dhabi to visit with and perform for the troops, while also raising and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars for military charities and hospitals through his Life Rocks Foundation. The artist is looking forward to continuing to help DOCS bring state-of-the-art health care to bases across the country.

"What an absolute honor it is to support our military and the DOCS team," said Michaels. "As the son of a veteran, there are not enough words to say thank you to our service members and their families for their service and the freedoms that it gives us. Helping DOCS open their amazing state of the art facility is just one way that we can support our service members and their families."

An Arizona resident, Michaels also built a unique and innovative hospitality suite for the patients and their families of St. Joseph at Barrows where Bret, also a lifelong type 1 diabetic, was treated after suffering a life-threatening brain hemorrhage, and spent several weeks in their ICU. Due to the incredible medical staff and by the grace of God, Michaels says, he is here to talk about it.

