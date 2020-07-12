BRET MICHAELS, NUNO BETTENCOURT, BRUCE KULICK Added To Third Annual DAVID Z FOUNDATION Fundraising Campaign

July 12, 2020

Bret Michaels (POISON), Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) and Bruce Kulick (KISS) have been added to the David Z Foundation third annual fundraising campaign. They join a star-studded online lineup of musicians who will appear live on the David Z Foundation Facebook page on Tuesday, July 14 at 5 p.m. PST/ 8 p.m. EST.

The event will feature some of rock music's biggest names, including guest appearances and performances by Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER), Mikkey Dee (SCORPIONS), Mike Portnoy (SONS OF APOLLO, DREAM THEATER), Rikki Rockett (POISON), Jeff Scott Soto (SONS OF APOLLO), Don Dokken (DOKKEN), Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE), Chris Caffery (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA), Tiffany, Eddie Trunk, Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX), Richie Kotzen (THE WINERY DOGS), John Moyer (DISTURBED), Russell Allen (SYMPHONY X), Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT), James LoMenzo (MEGADETH, WHITE LION), Doug Pinnick (KING'S X), Ra Diaz (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES), Carla Harvey (BUTCHER BABIES), Chris Jericho (FOZZY), Eric Martin (MR. BIG), Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (SONS OF APOLLO, GUNS N' ROSES) and many more.

David Zablidowsky, better known as David Z., tragically died in a roadside accident in 2017 while on tour with ADRENALINE MOB.

Before joining ADRENALINE MOB, David had been the bass player for the TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA. Along with his brother Paulie Z, he had been a part of the band ZO2 and starred in their own TV series "Z Rock" on the IFC network.

Zablidowsky was active in developing young people through music. To continue his legacy, the David Z Scholarship Fund has been created to offer education and financial need to young aspiring musicians.

Donations to the fundraiser can be made here.

The David Z Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises money for music education in memory of David Zablidowsky.

COMMENTS

