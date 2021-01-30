BRET MICHAELS: Limited-Edition FUNKO Pop! Vinyl Figure Coming In March

Funko, the world's leading pop culture consumer products brand and creators of the wildly popular Pop! Vinyl collection, have partnered with legendary pop culture and music superstar Bret Michaels to create his first-ever, limited edition Pop! Vinyl figure. The Bret Michaels collectible Pop! will reflect Michaels's iconic likeness and style.

With consumer demand for Michaels's products always at a high, there will also be a coveted "Chase Pop!" figure, in addition to the planned primary Funko Pop! This unique collectible, sought after by both hardcore Funko collectors and pop culture fans alike, will see an adaptation and inclusion of Bret's signature cowboy hat look.

As Michaels has done with previous brand partners, he remained hands-on throughout the creation and design process with Funko, who collaborated with Epic Rights, the licensing agent.

The public can expect to see Michaels's Pop! Vinyl available at retail outlets beginning in mid-March 2021 to coincide with the singer's birthday on March 15. The limited-edition figures, and the Chase Pops, will also be available directly on ShopBretMichaels.com. Michaels's online store will also be the only place to find gift bundles, including Bret's bestselling book "Auto-Scrap-Ography", as well as personally signed figurines which are sure to create a collecting frenzy for an even more limited version of the highly desired Pop! Vinyl.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, toys, plush, apparel, board games, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

