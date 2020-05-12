BRET MICHAELS Hopes All His Fans Enjoy His First Book, 'Auto-Scrap-Ography'

May 12, 2020 0 Comments

Singer/songwriter, global entrepreneur and philanthropist Bret Michaels has reinvented the autobiographical blueprint with the game-changing release of his first book, titled "Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography", out now. The book is available in both e-book and hardcover formats.

A new video message from Bret announcing "Auto-Scrap-Ography"'s release can be seen below.

With a blend of hardcopy digital and digital e-book — and a never-before-seen audio/visual biopic read by Michaels, with both still and moving images — the "Auto-Scrap-Ography" is handwritten by the artist, detailing his journey even up to and including his battle with diabetes and the coronavirus.

Containing never-before-seen, timestamped photographs and untold stories, Michaels makes a "real, sincere deep dive through the moments of impact — with pictures to prove it."

The ultimate underdog story, "Auto-Scrap-Ography" provides a humorous, real and raw inside look at Michaels's journey through highs and lows, and how he overcame every adversity life has thrown in his way: From his extremely humble beginnings, growing up in a small Pennsylvania town and learning to rise up in the face of adversity, battling a life-threatening illness daily as a type one juvenile diabetic; to the massive success as a solo artist and with POISON; to rocketing to the top of the music world, reality TV, and entrepreneurial branding; to the causes closest to his heart: his charitable and philanthropic efforts around the world; And continuing through present day, as Michaels is revealed as the fan favorite, Banana on Fox's hit show "The Masked Singer".

"Auto-Scrap-Ography" even includes Michaels's recent personal thoughts as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic — showing how the diabetic rock star has stayed positive during the quarantine while being in the highest risk category for the terrible virus.

"First and foremost, the health and well-being of your family is most important," Michaels said.

"When the May 12th on-sale date was announced back in December 2019, no one knew would be a global pandemic. With the stay-at-home orders, fans have been clamoring for us to move the release date up — but keeping our workers safe is my highest priority, and it would have been impossible to do that without endangering their lives. I am in the highest risk category and am staying home and following the guidelines — as we all should."


