BRET MICHAELS Gets Invited to A Party on ABC-TV's 'The Goldbergs'

POISON frontman Bret Michaels gets a shoutout on this Wednesday's (January 12) episode of the ABC-TV hit comedy "The Goldbergs".

When "The Goldbergs" character Geoff Schwartz and his fiancée Erica Goldberg decide to throw a party, they ask "Who should we invite?" Barry Goldberg responds emphatically with "Bret Michaels!"

Earlier this season "The Goldbergs" featured POISON's smash hit "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" in an episode. After learning the ABC-TV hit comedy featured a POISON song in an episode, Michaels immediately shared his love for "The Goldbergs" on social media and the cast responded with an on-air shoutout this Wednesday.

Earlier today (Monday, January 10), Michaels tweeted out the above-mentioned scene and wrote in an accompanying message: " Invitation accepted. Who else will be watching @TheGoldbergsABC this Wednesday at 8pm?"

Tune in to "The Goldbergs" on Wednesday, January 12 at 8 p.m. to see the full episode.

When "The Goldbergs" featured "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" in an episode last November, Bret said in a statement: "'The Goldbergs' is a true parallel of my life. It's like growing up all over again in a Pennsylvania suburb. I can identify with so much of that show. When I watch it, I'm not just living those moments. I'm loving those moments and reflecting on my own life. I see my mom, my dad, my sisters, my friends. I lived all of those moments.

"Having the show feature 'Every Rose Has Its Thorn' is awesome," added Michaels. "The song has a bittersweet spirit which has over the years helped shape my unbroken fighting spirit. It is just as special meaning now as it did back when I wrote it."

Michaels recently shared his story in "Auto-Scrap-ography", featuring photos and handwritten stories collected over his 35-year career. It highlights his rise from his humble beginnings in Pennsylvania, to his struggle with Type 1 diabetes, to his success in the music industry and, subsequently, in the world of reality TV and branding. "Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography Vol. 1" also documents Michaels's charitable efforts, and doesn't just end in the present day. It goes right up to the minute, including his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Goldbergs", a sitcom featuring a suburban Pennsylvania family living in the 1980s, features a hit song from the 1980s in each episode.

"The Goldbergs" stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz and Jeff Garlin as Murray Goldberg.

