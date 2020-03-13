BRET MICHAELS Explains Absence From THE 80S CRUISE: 'I Was At The Highest Of The High-Risk Categories For Contracting The Virus'

POISON frontman Bret Michaels has commented on the cancelation of his appearance aboard The 80s Cruise. The 80s Cruise departed from Miami, Florida on March 8 and is sailing to San Juan, St. Thomas, Punta Cana and Labadee before returning to port on March 15.

Earlier today (Friday, March 13), Bret issued the following statement via his social media: "First, I would like to say to all of the incredible Family Friends fans that decided to continue on The 80s Cruise, it is with my deepest apologies that I was unable to attend this year, as it came with much debate and thought.

"As many of you know, I am a Type One Insulin-Dependent Diabetic. What many of you may not know is that diabetes causes an extremely compromised immune system. My doctor and diabetic specialist ordered me to wait this out, as I was at the highest of the high risk categories for contracting the virus, as stated by the CDC. Even if I did not contract the Coronavirus, if we got quarantined at sea, there is a good chance that the insulin and supplies onboard would have run out without a re-supply...

"I promise you I try to get the real facts, and do not buy into media frenzy hyper pandemic, but this is a serious virus with little information so far on what you can do if you're in a high-risk category or any category...

"I look forward to seeing all of you at a show, or we will find a great party at a resort or on land to celebrate ...I hope you all enjoyed the cruise as best as you could, and I will see you soon!

"Much love and respect, Bret"

Michaels survived one of his most difficult health years to date in 2010 when he faced an emergency appendectomy, a brain hemorrhage and heart surgery.

"I dealt with a lot of health issues during that year, and by the grace of God and a lot of hard work and therapy, I'm still on the good side of the dirt and having a good time," he told People in December.

The 56-year-old rocker, who is a father to two daughters, continues to raise funds and awareness for not only diabetic causes, but St. Jude Children's Hospital, PetSmart charities and more.

This summer, POISON will embark on "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

