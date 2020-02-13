BRENT SMITH Hopes To Have New SHINEDOWN Album Released By June 2021

Earlier this week, SHINEDOWN singer Brent Smith spoke to "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, about the band's plan to make a follow-up to 2018's "Attention Attention" album. He said (hear audio below): "We are finishing out the final edits on the 'Attention Attention' major motion picture. So, that's being created right now and finally coming into the fold to where we're getting ready to release it to the world, which we're extremely excited about, 'cause it's been almost three years in the making. But transitioning to the next album, I've gotta wait and see what happens. We're not really gonna start writing it, I don't believe, until after the 'Deep Dive' tour, so we're not looking at even beginning 'Shinedown VII,' the writing phase, until probably late May, the beginning of June this year. I'm hoping to have a record out by June of 2021. But also me and [SHINEDOWN guitarist] Zach Myers, we're gonna be going into the studio in Malibu to work on the second installment of a brand new SMITH & MYERS record, which hopefully is gonna be released by August of this year — maybe at the latest October. But we're gonna do a double album, so we're gonna do 10 covers, or tributes — however you wanna put it — and we're gonna do, for the first time, 10 original songs, me and Zach, for that project. So, we've got a lot of creative going on right now."

He continued: "But to answer the question [of what the musical and lyrical approach of the next SHINEDOWN album is going to be]… It's not easy to answer, to be honest with you. The universe will tell me when it's time to go. And right now, there's a lot of creative going on. But I don't have an answer just this second for what 'Shinedown VII' is gonna be. I don't think it's time yet to know what that is. But when it's time, it'll let me know."

SHINEDOWN recently notched its sixteenth No. 1 single on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and its fifteenth No. 1 single on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart with its hit song "Attention Attention". The band has now tied the record for the most No. 1s ever on both of these charts.

Every one of SHINEDOWN's 26 consecutive singles has reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart — an unparalleled achievement — and they continue to hold the record for the most Top 5s ever on this chart. "Attention Attention" also ties the band for the second most Top 10s ever on this chart. Additionally, "Devil" was recently certified gold by the RIAA.

SHINEDOWN was recently nominated for two iHeart Radio Music Awards, including "Rock Song Of The Year" for No. 1 rock hit "Monsters" and "Rock Artist Of The Year". The iHeart Radio Music Awards will air on Fox live from The Shrine in Los Angeles on March 29 at 8/7c.

In April, SHINEDOWN will kick off its "Shinedown: Deep Dive Tour", an intimate run of spring 2020 dates that will see the band diving into its extensive catalog to perform an array of deep cuts and B-sides along with its biggest hits. The tour will include stops in Memphis, Houston, Austin, back-to-back nights at the House Of Blues in Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles at the legendary venue The Wiltern, and more. SHINEDOWN will also make headlining festival appearances at 98 Rockfest in Tampa, Earthday Birthday in Orlando, and Musikfest in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

"Whiplash" airs Mondays and Tuesday nights from 12:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. on the Los Angeles radio station 95.5 KLOS. The show can be heard on the KLOS web site at 955klos.com or you can listen in on the KLOS channel on iHeartRadio.

