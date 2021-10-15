Video: MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Breaks Ribs In Stage Fall

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil suffered a serious injury when he fell off the stage during his solo band's performance earlier tonight (Friday, October 15) at the Monsters On The Mountain festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
According to Metal Sludge, the incident occurred early into the set — while the group was performing "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)", a CRÜE classic which has been a staple of the singer's solo shows. In video of the incident, which is available below, Vince can be seen encouraging the crowd to clap at the end of the song while taking a step or two forward toward the front of the stage before losing his footing and falling off.
A short time later, bassist Dana Strum addressed the crowd about the extent of Neil's injuries, saying: "The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can't breathe… He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out… Let's have one good round of applause, please, for this guy."
According to sources cited by Metal Sludge, Neil was taken away in an ambulance but no further details are available regarding Vince's condition.
Last month, Vince revealed that he was trying out a new toning machine in an apparent effort to get in shape for MÖTLEY CRÜE's upcoming "The Stadium Tour". The singer said he was using Emsculpt Neo, a revolutionary new treatment which supposedly builds muscle and reduces fat using both radio frequency and high-intensity electromagnetic energies.
Four months ago, Neil made headlines when he struggled to complete his solo concert at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival in Boone. Based on fan-filmed video footage of the May 29 gig posted on YouTube, the 60-year-old rocker, who hadn't performed in more than a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, began losing his voice several songs into his set, which consisted exclusively of CRÜE classics and cover songs previously recorded by the band.
MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place last summer but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
