February 10, 2021 0 Comments

BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE Feat. Ex-KORN Drummer DAVID SILVERIA: Video For Cover Of FAITH NO MORE's 'Midlife Crisis'

BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE (a.k.a. BIAS), the hard rock band featuring former KORN drummer David Silveria, has released an explosive new video for its cover of FAITH NO MORE's "Midlife Crisis". Featured on the band’s debut EP "Acronym", the song and accompanying video pay tribute to the seminal '90s alt rockers, who, vocalist Rich Nguyen says, "had a major impact on all of us — David and me, specifically."

To properly pay homage to the original video, the Southern California-based rockers teamed up with director/producer Matt Zane to recreate the iconic FAITH NO MORE classic. Identical live performance shots, color composition and color shift effects, and editing techniques and cuts were used to convey the frenetic, albeit nostalgic, feel of the original — with BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE's signature style woven throughout.

"When we originally decided to cover 'Midlife Crisis', it was supposed to be an Easter egg on our EP, not a single release. But things changed when COVID-19 hit and the world transformed into a 'Black Mirror' episode," says Nguyen. "In the fall of 2020, we sat down to discuss the release with our managers and they encouraged us to release our rendition of the song, as it's familiar, yet different enough to not get lost in the madness of the year. That gave me the idea to do an homage to the original video. Bands do cover songs all the time, but they often don't cover the video, too."

"Acronym" hit digital service providers January 23. Also included on the six-track EP is BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE's debut single "Pity", which reached No. 23 on the Billboard Indicator chart and No. 9 on the Foundations chart upon its initial release.

BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE is rounded out by guitarists Mike Martin and Joe Taback and bassist Chris Dorame.

"Acronym" track listing:

01. Pity
02. Hesitation
03. Change Your Mind
04. Midlife Crisis (FAITH NO MORE cover)
05. Anything But Right
06. Delusional

Silveria, Dorame and Taback previously played together in CORE 10, which "imploded" in 2018 after releasing a couple of singles and playing a number of local shows.

Taback said about BIAS: "We received hundreds of submissions from all over the world and heard a lot of amazingly talented people. Rich came in and we just instantly vibed. The songs flowed without a hitch. We were able to get a lot done with him in a very short span of time."

Added Dorame: "I felt that he immediately connected with what we are trying to portray musically; he fit right in. His style is unique, yet familiar enough to be the perfect voice for our music."

Silveria concurred. "Rich's work ethic drives us all to work harder in the studio; it's amazing," he said.

BIAS made a big splash with "Pity", which came out in January 2019.

"The lyrics that I write are both personal and abstract. Every song I write has two meanings; mine and your interpretation," Nguyen told OC Weekly. "I try to write my lyrics vague enough for people to relate to and form their own opinions. However, if you know me personally, you may be able to figure what I'm talking about, maybe."

"This band doesn't feel like work; it feels like getting together with buddies and just having fun," Silveria added. "This is how it should be."


