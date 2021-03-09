BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE Feat. Ex-KORN Drummer DAVID SILVERIA: Making Of Video For Cover Of FAITH NO MORE's 'Midlife Crisis'

BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE (a.k.a. BIAS), the hard rock band featuring former KORN drummer David Silveria, captivated fans when it unveiled the explosive new video for its cover of FAITH NO MORE's "Midlife Crisis" last month. Recreating the iconic '90s classic video frame-for-frame, director Matt Zane replicated the live performance shots using similar color composition and color shift effects, and utilized modern editing techniques and cuts to recreate the original mood and atmosphere.

Now, BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE is taking fans on to the set of the "Midlife Crisis" video with a behind-the-scenes vignette. Hailed as "passionate and authentic," Brian Orlando, the music director for 94.3 The Shark (Long Island), says: "This is exactly what a tribute should be. Tackling the conundrum of being faithful to the original while making it your own. BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE pulled off the impossible in a highly-entertaining way with this video."

The making-of featurette was produced by Rob Cisneros and features raw performance footage, commentary from band members and Zane, and sit-down interviews with the band's managers Andy Gould and Paul Gargano.

"A lot of people have been asking us why we chose to cover FAITH NO MORE," says BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE frontman Rich Nguyen. "We had a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, so we decided to make a video to provide some insight into our thought process behind why we chose the song, and how we made the video."

"Midlife Crisis" appears on the band's debut EP "Acronym", which hit digital service providers January 23. Also included on the six-track EP is their debut single "Pity", which reached No. 23 on the Billboard Indicator chart and No. 9 on the Foundations chart upon its initial release.

In addition to Silveria and Nguyen, BREAKING IN A SEQUENCE features guitarists Joe Taback and Mike Martin, and bassist Chris Dorame.

"Midlife Crisis" is available on all DSPs, including iTunes and Spotify.

"Acronym" track listing:

01. Pity

02. Hesitation

03. Change Your Mind

04. Midlife Crisis (FAITH NO MORE cover)

05. Anything But Right

06. Delusional

Silveria, Dorame and Taback previously played together in CORE 10, which "imploded" in 2018 after releasing a couple of singles and playing a number of local shows.

Taback said about BIAS: "We received hundreds of submissions from all over the world and heard a lot of amazingly talented people. Rich came in and we just instantly vibed. The songs flowed without a hitch. We were able to get a lot done with him in a very short span of time."

Added Dorame: "I felt that he immediately connected with what we are trying to portray musically; he fit right in. His style is unique, yet familiar enough to be the perfect voice for our music."

Silveria concurred. "Rich's work ethic drives us all to work harder in the studio; it's amazing," he said.

BIAS made a big splash with "Pity", which came out in January 2019.

"The lyrics that I write are both personal and abstract. Every song I write has two meanings; mine and your interpretation," Nguyen told OC Weekly. "I try to write my lyrics vague enough for people to relate to and form their own opinions. However, if you know me personally, you may be able to figure what I'm talking about, maybe."

"This band doesn't feel like work; it feels like getting together with buddies and just having fun," Silveria added. "This is how it should be."

